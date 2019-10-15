Zoo Goes Boo kicks off this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Zoo Goes Boo presented by Meijer kicks off this weekend at the John Ball Zoo! This exciting event is taking place both this weekend, October 18th – 20th, and next weekend, October 25th – 27th, from 10am – 4pm! Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, special entertainments, cool decorations, and seeing awesome animals. Kids are encouraged to dress up!

This event is open to the public with tickets available at the gate. $12 for adults and $10 for children! Guests can get $1 off admission by picking up a voucher from participating Meijer stores. Check out the list here!

John Ball Zoo is always looking for ways to be more sustainable which is why they are urging guests to bring their own bag or buy a reusable bag from the gift shop for trick-or-treating!