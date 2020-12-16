You’re invited to build a snowman on Main Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Grand Haven Main Street invites the community to Build a Snowman on Main Street! Snowmen on Main Street is a new event created by Grand Haven Main Street’s promotions committee that showcases the talents of Snowman building at its finest throughout the Main Street District.

Snowmen on Main Street is a new community contest that allows you to express your snowman making talents without using snow (they do have a snowmelt system, after all)! You may enter individually or as a team. Your snowman can be made out of any type of material, though it will be displayed outside, so use weather resistant materials where possible. Your snowman can be 2-dimensional or 3-dimensional. What you create is up to you. Each snowman that is delivered to Grand Haven Main Street on February 10 will be attached to the light posts up & down Washington Avenue (Harbor to Beacon) and along 7th (Washington to Beacon).

Jeremy Swiftney, Executive Director of Grand Haven Main Street stated “We are ecstatic to be welcoming a new winter event in 2021, Snowmen on Main. Community driven events like these are what bonds our local communities together and drives our Main Street businesses forward”, Swiftney also added, “Grab your materials, you and your team, get creative, and stop by to enjoy the historic main street district as the year round destination our community needs.”

The competition will begin on Saturday, February 13 and run through Saturday, February 20. The community is invited to come to Grand Haven Main Street throughout the week and vote for their favorite snowman.

There will be a first place Juried Award and a first place People’s Choice Award – each will win a trophy and bragging rights that never expire!

Grand Haven Main Street presents Snowmen on Main Street so…

~ Choose your team

~ Pick up, complete & return the registration form* by 2/1

~ Create your vision

~ Build your snowman

~ Deliver your snowman to GHMS no later than 2/10 (519 Washington Avenue 9am—12noon)

*Registration is posted on Facebook and www.ghdowntown.com

See you and your snowman on Wednesday, February 10!

(Press release provided by the West Michigan Tourist Association)