You’re invited: Fulton Street Artisans Market celebrating 17th Annual Opening Day on June 13th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Grand Rapids’ oldest farmers market, the Fulton Street Artisans Market, celebrates its 17th Annual Opening Day on Sunday, June 13th, from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. (rain or shine).

All summer long until the end of September, the community is invited to visit the market each Sunday to support artists, makers and craftspeople primarily from West Michigan.

Down at the Farmer’s Market, shoppers can discover a variety of products such as “pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, hand-poured candles, photography, herbal body care products, stickers, pins, woodwork and more. It’s the perfect place to find gifts, decorations, and one-of-a-kind pieces of art,” as described by event organizers.

What will you find at the market today 👀✨ Treat yourself to a leisurely stroll through the Market and find some local… Posted by Fulton Street Farmers Market on Friday, June 4, 2021

Nearly 100 artisans are participating in opening day, and two food vendors, El Jalapeño and The Falafel Truck, will be in attendance.

Additional information about the Fulton Street Artisans Market can be found on their Facebook, Instagram and Website.

Location:

1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503