Yassou! Grand Rapids Greek Cultural Festival returns this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This weekend, indulge in all things Greek at the 10th annual Yassou! Beginning Friday, Aug. 27-29, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Rapids, the Greek cultural festival highlights Greek heritage through an assortment of authentic food, drinks, shopping and entertainment. Live Greek music will also be performed by “The Oneiro” on Friday and Saturday.

After canceling last year’s festivities due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers of Yassou! have expressed their excitement for the festival’s highly anticipated return.

A photo shows dancers performing traditional Greek dance. (Photo courtesy of Yassou Festival Staff)

Photo courtesy of Yassou Festival Staff

“After a pause in 2020, Yassou! is back and we are thrilled to celebrate with the community. said

Ginger Lang, Yassou! Chair. “We look forward to hosting a weekend of live music, dancing

performances, cooking demonstrations and a wide array of Greek cuisine! Join us to eat, dance

and be Greek!

Yassou! kicks off on Friday from 3-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-3 p.m.

Bring the entire family to enjoy a weekend of great food and Greek vibes. Activities for guests are available from open to close.



For more information, visit www.GRgreekfest.com

About Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival

“Yassou! was originated in 2010 by Esther Koukios and David Darling as a fundraiser to support

the church youth programs and local charities. Our charity partner for this year is The Mental

Health Foundation of West Michigan – be nice. They are a non-profit organization dedicated to

creating awareness and education about mental health.”

(Information provided by Yassou Festival staff)