WOTV Idol Top 20 to be revealed Sept. 16-20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Contestants from across West Michigan came out to audition for WOTV Idol in hopes of taking home a coveted American Idol Silver Ticket. Now it’s time to find out who will be moving on to the final round of competition.

Each day from September 16-20th we will reveal 4 new contestants who made the Top 20. You can check back every day at wotv4women.com to learn 4 more singers who will be moving on.

The Top 20 will then start rehearsing a song of their choice to perform at the October 1st live finale night to be held at Elevation at the Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids. Judges Matt Giraud (former American Idol Top 5), B93’s Aly Mac and WOTV Brand Manager, Carly Munoz will score the Top 20 on their individual performances narrowing it down to a top 3. The Top 3 will sing it out for the win.

The winner will be announced live on WOTV 4 on October 1st during the WOTV Idol: The Live Finale Special set to air from 7pm-8pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.

The WOTV Idol winner will receive an American Idol Silver Ticket, hotel and round trip airfare to an official American Idol judging city to audition in front of the Executive Producers. If they are chosen to move you on may see them on Season 3 of American Idol next spring!

Want to see more from the WOTV Idol auditions? Check out all of the photos here.