WOTV Idol: Meet the Top 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The WOTV Idol Top 20 has been revealed and it’s time to meet the contestants moving on to the live finale on October 1st at Elevation at the Intersection!
App users click here to view this article
Corey Hampton Jr. |Kalamazoo
- Audition song: Fall by Justin Bieber
- In his own words: “I love football, grew up singing in church, love to make people smile.”
- Click on the video player above to hear his interview and song.
Corey Hampton Jr.
Tyler Roy | Battle Creek
- Audition song: My One and a Million Girl (original)
- In his own words: “I love the outdoors and the WOTV Idol Top 20 last year.”
- Click on the video player above to hear his interview and song.
Tyler Roy
Lelaina Greve | Grand Rapids
- Audition song: Bored (original)
- In her own words: “I am 15 years old. I have loved singing since I was 2 years old. It has been such a huge part of my life since then. I have done countless musicals and talent shows. I am looking forward to this journey!”
- Click to hear his interview and song.
Lelaina Greve
Matthew Karston | Allendale
- Audition song: Alive & Well (original)
- In his own words: “I’m the next American Idol. I’m a world traveler, circus artist, flight attendant and yoga teacher.”
- Click to hear his audition song
Brooke Angelina | Ludington
- Audition song: Bottom of the River by Delta Rae
- In her own words: “I’m 16 and I have loved singing ever since I can remember but in the past year I have wanted to take up singing as a career.”
- Click to hear her audition
Mary Timmer | Portland
- Audition song: Too much love will kill you by Queen
- In her own words: “I am a singer/songwriter, and I can accompany myself on guitar and piano.”
- Watch her audition
Erin Evans | Grand Rapids
- Audition Song: Put your records on by Corinne Bailey
- In her own words: “I am 19 years old. I am from grand Rapids Michigan. I stated singing when i was 12. I am now a local recording artist.”
- Here here audition
Lindsey Garcia | Lowell
- Audition song: Say it ain’t so by Weezer
- In her own words: “This is my 87th time auditioning and I think I can confidently say I’m ready this time.”
- Watch her audition
Tessa McQuat | Portage
- Audition song: One and Only by Adele
- In her own words: “I made it into top 5 finals in the Delton Idol competition in 2018.”
- Watch her audition
Lorenzo Hoskin | Kalamazoo
- Audition song: Anytime by Brian McKnight
- In his own words: “I’m a very passionate individual, and music is my fuel source!”
- Listen to his audition
Jesse Cline| Hastings
- Audition Song: Heart on Fire (original)
- In his own words: “I have always been drawn to music, and started learning how to play guitar and sing and learned that it was a great stress reliever and way to express myself. I never played much in front of people, but slowly started to love it more and more. I now can’t get enough of it!”
- Watch his audition
Phillip Marion | Kalamazoo
- Audition song: His Eye Is On The Sparrow by Lauren Hill
- In his own words: “I am a musically gifted soul who loves to send soothing sound waves to people and make them feel special. I have been singing since I was four years old. Music has always been my passion and I can’t wait to live my life out on stage pleasing those who believe in me and my dream that I will forever pursue for the rest of my life.”
- Listen to his audition
Norvashua Cottingham | Grand Rapids
- Audition song: Rise up by Andra Day
- In his own words: “I’m a go-getter, singing and music will forever be my passion and I will be great.”
- Click to watch his audition
Lauren Jahnz | Jenison
- Audition song: Bubbly by Colbie Caillat
- In her own words: “I grew up in a musical family. Ever since the American Idol Game on Play Station came out, I began singing the ABC’s to whatever song my mom chose for me. They could not get me off of that game. I am super excited to be here; you never know what could happen!”
- Click to watch her audition
Allie Garland | Battle Creek
- Audition Song: Don’t stop me now by Queen
- In her own words: “I am a musician and Kalamazoo native. I can play almost any instrument you can name. And I love to play any genre.”
- Listen to her audition.
Faith Jones | Kalamazoo
- Audition song: Change me by Tamela Mann
- In her own words: ” I was a finalist in WOTV Idol last year and I Love Music!”
- Listen to her audition
Curt Johnson | Kalamazoo
- Audition song: All of me by John Legend
- In his own words: “I’ve been performing for years in all different settings and I’m back again in the WOTV Idol Top 20!”
- Watch his audition
Lynn Ung | Zeeland
- Audition song: I have nothing by Whitney Houston
- In her own words: “I’ve been here previously, in 2016 in my sophomore year of high school.”
- Watch her audition
Dylan Holmes | Nunica
- Audition song: In case you didn’t know by Brett Young
- In his own words: “I’ve opened up for Alex Newell from the TV show “Glee”.”
- Watch his audition
Casey Huls | Hudsonville
- Audition song: Lay me down by Sam Smith
- In his own words: “My dream job is Broadway.”
- Watch his audition