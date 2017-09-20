WOTV Idol audition show: top 20 revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Local shower singers and karaoke kings made their way to WOTV Idol auditions, September 18th at the Media Arts Center.

The cast was blown away by the talent in West Michigan, leaving the set certain that we found America’s next “Idol”.

Contestants prepared a :30 acapella performance, which was judged on: 60% Vocal Ability, 15% stage presence, 15% personality, and 10% appearance.

Watch WOTV Idol auditions, and see the top 20 be revealed September 27th, 7:30pm, on My ABC WOTV 4.

Make sure you’re on the correct ABC station… go to your channel guide and choose WOTV 4.

In May, ABC announced they would be bringing back the long-time singing competition, which launched the careers of top selling artists like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert.

To celebrate American Idol’s return, WOTV has the opportunity to grant one lucky, local star a coveted Silver Ticket.

This Silver Ticket will allow our winner a one-on-one audition with the American Idol Executive Producers in one of the celebrity judge audition cities (to be announced). WOTV 4 will provide transportation cost to the actual IDOL audition.

If the executive producers like the local contestant, they will have a chance of getting in front of the actual celebrity judges and receiving a coveted golden ticket to Hollywood.

Who was allowed to audition?

The American Idol eligibility requirements state that anyone auditioning should be 15-28 years old by June 11, 2017 (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

American Idol also states that those auditioning should not have an active management contract and they must be a US citizen.

For a full list of requirements: https://dytcjf6nyxl07.cloudfront.net/151/a2802b/generalAuditionInfo_1.pdf