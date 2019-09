Tuesday digital exclusive: WOTV Idol- 4 more revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Contestants from across West Michigan came out to WOTV Idol open auditions earlier this month and now it’s time to reveal the Top 20! Every day from September 16-20 WOTV & Kellogg Community Credit Union will reveal 4 more singers who will move on to the live finale.

Contestants were judged on their vocal ability, stage presence, personality and appearance. Ready to meet the next four moving on to the Top 20?

WATCH: video above to see today’s 4 contestants

The Top 20 will then start rehearsing a song of their choice to perform at the October 1st live finale night to be held at Elevation at the Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids. Judges Matt Giraud (former American Idol Top 5), B93’s Aly Mac and WOTV Brand Manager, Carly Munoz will score the Top 20 on their individual performances narrowing it down to a top 3. The Top 3 will sing it out for the win.

The winner will be announced live on WOTV 4 on October 1st during the WOTV Idol: The Live Finale Special set to air from 7pm-8pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.

The WOTV Idol winner will receive an American Idol Silver Ticket, hotel and round trip airfare to an official American Idol judging city to audition in front of the Executive Producers. If they are chosen to move you on may see them on Season 3 of American Idol next spring!

Missed Monday’s reveal? Watch it here: