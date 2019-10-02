Photos: WOTV Idol Top 20 at Elevation at the Intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The WOTV Idol Top 20 competed LIVE from Elevation at the Intersection Tuesday, October 1st.

The top 20 contestants were then narrowed down to a mere 3, starring: Allie Garland, Dylan Holmes, and Lindsey Garcia.

By 8pm, we announced our WOTV Idol Silver Ticket Winner, Lindsey Garcia.

This coveted Silver Ticket will give Garcia the opportunity to travel to a “Judges City” (location TBA) where she will skip the lines and perform for the American Idol executive producers. The producers then can choose to push the contestants through to the judges for a chance to be selected for the show!

Stick along with us as we follow Lindsey Garcia’s American Idol journey!

>>> See photos from the Top 20 in the gallery below.