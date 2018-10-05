Photos: WOTV Idol Live Show Top 20 & Top 10 perform
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Check out the photos from WOTV Idol: The Top 20 performs live and is narrow down to the Top 10! The contestants performed live in Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on October 3, 2018.
Click on the image below to launch the full gallery!
Photo Galleries
