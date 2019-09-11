Photos: WOTV Idol auditions 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – American Idol is returning for a third season on ABC, and the search is on to find talented contestants from across the country! Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be auditioning hopefuls later this fall and giving them the “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood. A golden ticket allows them to appear on the show and win the opportunity of a lifetime!

Want to get in front of these amazing judges?! The journey starts here in West Michigan with WOTV Idol presented by Kellogg Community Credit Union. My ABC WOTV 4 is giving one talented viewer a shot to win a “Silver Ticket”.

This coveted Silver Ticket will give the WOTV Idol winner the opportunity to travel to a “Judges City” (location TBA) where they will skip the lines and perform for the American Idol executive producers. The producers then can choose to push the contestants through to the judges for a chance to be selected for the show!

>>> Check out photos from each audition day in the galleries below!

Kalamazoo – September 10, 2019

Head shots

Candids

Coming soon.

Grand Rapids – September 11, 2019

Head shots

Coming soon.

Candids

Coming soon.