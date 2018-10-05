Full Show: WOTV Idol winner announced Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cierra Barrera performs during the WOTV Idol Top 5 show on Oct. 4, 2018. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The winner of WOTV Idol has been announced! Cierra Barrera walked away with the title and the coveted American Idol silver ticket. Barrera will have the chance to head to an undisclosed official judging city where she will audition in front of the American Idol executive producers.

Barrera bested 113 contestants from Battle Creek to Grand Rapids. She had to make it through three rounds of competition, starting with the open auditions in September. The next step was the two-night, live finale held Oct. 3 and 4 in Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Oct. 4, the judges had to narrow down th finalists to five including Curt Johnson, Faith Jones, Jaylen McPherson and Jaycee Peters in addition to Barrera.

After the Top 5 performed, the judges, former American Idol Top 5 finalist Matt Giraud, B-93 radio host Aly Mac and WOTV 4 Brand Manager Carly Munoz selected Barrera based on vocal ability, stage presence, personality and appearance.

Barrera will be featured live on WOOD TV8 & WOTV 4 lifestyle show eightWest Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.

