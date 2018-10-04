WOTV Idol Top 10 perform Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The WOTV Idol competition continued Wednesday on the Rosa Parks Circle Stage in downtown Grand Rapids as the Top 10 contestants were revealed.

This is the second round of WOTV Idol, a local search to find a talented West Michigan singer. MY ABC WOTV 4 will award the WOTV Idol winner with a silver ticket and a trip to the American Idol audition with an Idol executive producer.

The judges, former American Idol Top 5 finalist Matt Giraud, B-93 radio host Aly Mac and WOTV 4 Brand Manager Carly Munoz narrowed 20 contestants down to 10, who then performed.

Top 10 Revealed

Here are the WOTV Idol Top 10:

Cierra Barrera

Curt Johnson

Faith Jones

Shelby Lentz

Phillip Marion

Jalen McPherson

Alexander Mitchell

Jaycee Peters

Tyler Roy

Zakia Staten

Cierra Barrera

Top 10 Compete in Final Round

On Thursday, Oct. 4, the Top 10 will perform live starting at 5 p.m. to get one final shot to impress the judges. The scores will be tallied and the Top 5 will be named at 7 p.m. live on My ABC WOTV 4.

By the end of the night, the WOTV Idol winner will be announced and the winner will walk away with the American Idol Silver Ticket. The public is encouraged to attend this fun, free, community event.

WOTV Idol Top 10 compete

Oct. 4 | 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Rosa Parks Circle | Downtown Grand Rapids

WOTV Idol Top 5 compete

Oct. 4 | 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Rosa Parks Circle | Downtown Grand Rapids