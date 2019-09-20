Friday digital exclusive: WOTV Idol Top 20- final 4 announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The WOTV Idol Top 20 is fully revealed! Friday, September 20th WOTV and Kellogg Community Credit Union announced the last 4 members of the WOTV Idol Top 20. You can check out which contestants were selected by watching the video above!

The Top 20 will then start rehearsing a song of their choice to perform at the October 1st live finale night to be held at Elevation at the Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids. Judges Matt Giraud (former American Idol Top 5), B93’s Aly Mac and WOTV Brand Manager, Carly Munoz will score the Top 20 on their individual performances narrowing it down to a top 3. The Top 3 will sing it out for the win.

The winner will be announced live on WOTV 4 on October 1st during the WOTV Idol: The Live Finale Special set to air from 7pm-8pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.

The WOTV Idol winner will receive an American Idol Silver Ticket, hotel and round trip airfare to an official American Idol judging city to audition in front of the Executive Producers. If they are chosen to move you on may see them on Season 3 of American Idol next spring!