2nd night of WOTV Idol auditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you think you have what it takes to become the next WOTV Idol, attend one of our open calls and prepare a :60 acapella song (guitar allowed) to sing in front of the WOTV Idol judges!

KALAMAZOO

September 10, 2019

3pm – 7pm

Downtown Kalamazoo Studio | 151 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS

September 11, 2019

3pm – 7pm

Media Arts Center | Grand Rapids Art Museum | 101 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids

Top 20 will be announced September 16-20 on wotv4women.com and they will move on to the live singing competition in downtown Grand Rapids on October 1, 2019 at Elevation @ the Intersection: 133 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

The WOTV Idol judges include, American Idol Top 5 finalist Matt Giraud and B-93’s morning host Aly Mac along with a WOTV 4’s Brand Manager, Carly Munoz.

Eligibility: Who can audition?

The American Idol eligibility requirements state that anyone auditioning should be 15-28 years old by June 1, 2019 (which means you must be born on or between June 2, 1990 and June 1, 2004). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

American Idol also states that those auditioning should not have an active management contract and they must be a US citizen.