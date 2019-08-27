10 things to know before you audition for WOTV Idol

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- WOTV Idol is coming September 10 and 11th to West Michigan and it’s your chance to impress the judges with your great vocal abilities! If you’re busy preparing for your moment in the spotlight we’ve put together some great advice to help get you ready.

Q: When and where do I audition?

KALAMAZOO

September 10, 2019

3pm – 7pm

Downtown Kalamazoo Studio | 151 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS

September 11, 2019

3pm – 7pm

Media Arts Center | Grand Rapids Art Museum | 101 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids

Q: What do I sing?

You need to come prepared with a :60 version of a song that shows off your vocal abilities. You will sing the song accapella or you may bring a guitar. Our judges love hearing songs that currently on the radio in any genre. Here’s a pro-tip, if you love singing a classic song find a way to make it your own. Our judges often hear the same song many times from a variety of contestants. The best way to stand out is to prepare something that represents you!

Q: Can I sing an original song?

You bet! Having an original song prepared is great. You may want to start with a song the judges are familiar with so they can connect with you and your performance. Many times our judges will ask if you have anything original which makes for a great follow up performance in the audition room. An original song will also give you a better chance of getting highlighted on TV since many of the radio hits are copyright and not allowed to be broadcast.

Q: Last year, the contestants were asked to sing some unexpected songs? Will that happen again during the open call?

Because we want to feature some of our contestants on TV we have to abide by music rights and rules. Since we can’t feature songs that are copyright our judges may ask you to sing a common song you are familiar with, like the ABC’s, Happy Birthday, Mary Had a Little Lamb, Amazing Grace etc. These songs are able to be broadcast and the judges may ask you to sing a few verses so we can feature you and your voice later on TV. This performance isn’t judged but it’s good to be prepared. Here’s a list of lyrics you can look at in advance.

Q: I’ve auditioned before can I come back again?

Yes! We’d love to see the progress you’ve made since your last performance. We know singers grow with time and practice and every try-out is different. Shake off those nerves and come see us. If you have won WOTV Idol before then you can not audition again. However, if you made the top 20 in the past you are eligible to enter again. Please check the age requirements to make sure you still qualify.

Q: What are the eligibility requirements?

The American Idol eligibility requirements state that anyone auditioning should be 15-28 years old by June 1, 2019 (which means you must be born on or between June 2, 1990 and June 1, 2004). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

American Idol also states that those auditioning should not have an active management contract and they must be a US citizen.

Q: What happens if I make the Top 20?

Top 20 will be announced September 16-20 on wotv4women.com and they will move on to the live singing competition in downtown Grand Rapids on October 1, 2019 at the Intersection: 133 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. One winner will be named and will receive the silver ticket.

Q: Who are this year’s WOTV Idol judges?

The WOTV Idol judges include, American Idol Top 5 finalist Matt Giraud and B-93’s morning host Aly Mac along with a WOTV 4’s Brand Manager, Carly Munoz.

Q: What is a “Silver Ticket”?

An American Idol Silver Ticket is a unique prize that allows a local ABC television station to host a search for a local talented singer. The Silver Ticket allows that contestant to go to an American Idol judging city to audition for an American Idol Producer. If the producer thinks you have what it takes then you move to the next line where you audition for Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie that same day! The local ABC station will pay for your flight and hotel to the judging city and follow your journey. Pretty cool right?!

Q: What should I wear?

Appearance is important when auditioning for a TV show! While you’re mostly being scored on your voice you want to make a great first impression. Look the part! The judges are looking for someone who has their own unique, “Look” and personality. It’s not about being the most glamorous person in the room it’s about showing off who you are and your outfit is definitely part of that.

