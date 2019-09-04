WOTV Idol judges take you behind the scenes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – American Idol is returning for a third season on ABC, and the search is on to find talented contestants from across the country! Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be auditioning hopefuls later this fall and giving them the “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood. A golden ticket allows them to appear on the show and win the opportunity of a lifetime!

Want to get in front of these amazing judges?! The journey starts here in West Michigan with WOTV Idol presented by Kellogg Community Credit Union. My ABC WOTV 4 is giving one talented viewer a shot to win a “Silver Ticket”.

This coveted Silver Ticket will give the WOTV Idol winner the opportunity to travel to a “Judges City” (location TBA) where they will skip the lines and perform for the American Idol executive producers. The producers then can choose to push the contestants through to the judges for a chance to be selected for the show!

With just a week out from the auditions, the WOTV Idol judges (Matt Giraud, Aly Mac, and Carly Munoz) are getting excited! The three of them met in studio with host, Jordan Carson to talk Idol past times, best advice, and what to expect at this year’s event.

If you think you have what it takes to become the next WOTV Idol, attend one of our open calls and prepare a :60 acapella song (guitar allowed) to sing in front of the WOTV Idol judges!

KALAMAZOO

September 10, 2019

3pm – 7pm

Downtown Kalamazoo Studio | 151 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS

September 11, 2019

3pm – 7pm

Media Arts Center | Grand Rapids Art Museum | 101 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids

Top 20 will be announced September 16-20 on wotv4women.com and they will move on to the live singing competition in downtown Grand Rapids on October 1, 2019 at the Intersection: 133 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.