WOTV 4 to go off the air temporarily for some viewers on Wednesday

(WOTV 4) — On Wednesday, Oct. 9, WOTV 4 will go off the air temporarily for some West Michigan viewers.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the station will go off the air for viewers who receive its signal through an antenna or a satellite provider due to transmitter maintenance.

If you watch WOTV 4 through a cable or streaming service, you will not be impacted.

The signal should be back up for everyone by late afternoon.

We will provide updates on wotv4women.com and woodtv.com in the event of a major scheduling change or delay.