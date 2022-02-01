Workforce opportunities for older adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Are you an adult 50 years of age or older? Are you currently seeking employment and opportunities to stay active, network, or earn additional income? If you have answered yes to any of these questions, then tune in to the latest episode of AARP Real Possibilities. Paula D. Cunningham joins a panel of job experts detailing professional opportunities for older adults.

While the future of work has evolved in the United States, especially over the past two years due to the ongoing pandemic, employers are ready to hire new talent nationwide. Locally, there is a dire need for more workers in various industries across Michigan. According to the Michigan Future Business Index, the number one challenge for Michigan is recruiting new employees.

Learn more about this economic deterrent, solutions and available job opportunities by watching the video featured above. Panelists during the latest episode of AARP Real Possibilities include:

Chris Holman, Experience for Hire and AARP Michigan President

Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of Employment and Training, Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity.

Judy Stelling GetSetUp Director, Guides & Creator Operations

Scott Wamsley Director of Bureau of Aging, Community Living, and Supports Health and Aging Services Administration, MDHHS.

What is AARP Real Possibilities?

AARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

