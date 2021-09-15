Woman’s Life of West MI hosting 10th Annual Purse Auction to benefit Community of Hearts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Women’s Life of West Michigan, an insurance society preparing women and families to secure their financial future, is hosting a live auction to support the nonprofit organization Community of Hearts. From 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Women’s Life of West Michigan’s 10th Annual Purse Auction takes place at Venue3Two, located at 3232 Shaffer Ave, SE in Kentwood, MI.

Members of the community can attend by registering to bid online and can receive free tickets to the live event using the following link and discount code: www.biddingforgood.com/communityofhearts. Discount code: “SPREAD LOVE”.

About the auction:

The 10th Annual Purse Auction includes a live purse auction, silent auction for wine packages and restaurants. Raffle prizes include “$100 cash prizes for the first 50 ticket holders, Wineshop at Home WINE, Coopershawk Luxe Wine Tastings for 4 (2), $50 Speedway gift card, Say Cheese GR Charcuterie Board, $30 Celebration Cinema gift card, and $250 Costco basket (includes membership),” event organizers said.