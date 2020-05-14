Win a FREE ‘Social Distancing Block Party’ for your neighborhood!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-While we continue to maneuver through this global pandemic together, we encourage you to find small ways to keep your spirits boosted during this challenging time.

Local businesses like Oncore AV wants to remind everyone that having fun is not off the table! The West Michigan community has done a wonderful job at coming together to support one another through community outreach and Oncore AV wants to keep this positive energy going!

The audio and visual company is teaming up with A-List Event group to reward one lucky West Michigan neighborhood with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host their own Social Distancing Block Party!

That’s right! Oncore AV will provide a professional sound system and will assist in the set up and tear down of the equipment. All you have to do is gather your neighbors together (6ft apart of course), dust off your dancing shoes, and bust out your favorite dance moves!

Here’s how to enter:

Contact giveaway@oncoreav.com with a video and/or email submission explaining why your neighborhood should win a Social Distancing Block Party.

Send your submissions by Monday, May 18. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 20. Good luck and have fun!

“We look forward to partying at a safe social distance with you and your neighbors!” – Oncore AV