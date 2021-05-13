Who says prom is canceled? 7 festive ways for high school teens to celebrate with friends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOODTV)- Gowns, tuxes, limousines and a room full of high schoolers living it up on the dance floor. Prom season is officially upon us! Despite changes to this year’s celebration in schools across West Michigan and beyond, the formal dance-which remains an iconic rite of passage for teens- doesn’t have to be canceled entirely.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, we’ve learned to make the most of what we have. Many of us have the privilege to enjoy the company of close family and friends, which is all the more reason to host a prom in our backyards!

Whether you’re a parent looking to surprise your kids with a kind gesture or a student craving one last hoorah with your best buds (in-person or virtually), here are some creative ways to let prom and the “good times” roll at home!

DRESS UP FOR THE OCCASION

Photo courtesy of Getty images

You’ve ordered the dress of your dreams online or picked out a dapper suit at a local shop, but should you still wear the formal wear if your high school put a damper on your prom plans?

YES!

Dressing up for prom is a no-brainer! You still deserve to shine on the big night if it’s only in front of a few family members or mates.

POSE FOR THE CAMERA

Photo courtesy of Getty images

We meant it when we said it’s your time to shine! Plus, prom is selfies galore. And, if you’re creating new memories, why not capture them on your phones to cherish them forever? Grab those cameras and snap away.

PROM-IFY YOUR SPACE

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Throwing the ultimate DIY prom requires going the whole nine yards. We’re talking balloons, card stock banners, a red carpet runner, step and repeat, and throw in a disco ball while you’re at it!

There are several ways to decorate and make this year a night to remember, even if it’s on a budget. Find affordable decorations at local party shops and most dollar stores.

HOST A DATE NIGHT

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Many teens dream of slow dancing with their high school crush or grooving on the dance floor with their BFFs. Unfortunately, some prom dances are still up in the air, reduced to partial capacity, or canceled. If you had your heart set on enjoying the night with your prom date, still do so by enjoying a different activity together!

Check out some easy-going suggestions below, and parents, don’t worry! You can always chaperone.

WATCH PROM-THEMED MOVIES

Photo courtesy of Getty images

Maybe you’re not in the mood to dress up this year and are in favor of swapping those heels for a pair of slippers. We don’t blame you.

Or, maybe after a long day, you’d prefer to end the night with a huge bowl of popcorn watching your favorite shows.

In the spirit of the big event, here are some prom-themed movies to enjoy solo, with your prom date, family or friends:

Mean Girls She’s All That Carrie High School Musical III Grease Teen Spirit The Kissing Booth

JAM OUT TO THE ULTIMATE PARTY PLAYLIST

Photo courtesy of Getty images

All proms, whether celebrated in school, virtually or remotely, call for the perfect music playlist! Show off your best moves to popular throwbacks or current bops by curating the ultimate party playlist.

In need of some ideas? Check out these Top Global Hits of 2021!

ORDER ALL THE FOOD YOU WANT

If you haven’t treated yourself to an evening enjoying all your favorite foods, then prom is a perfect time! Here in West Michigan, we’re incredibly blessed to have some of the best cuisines in the country.

Give your favorite restaurant a ring, order out and grub on delicious food as you enjoy the night.

Happy Prom Class of 2021, and cheers to taking advantage of the chance to create new memories!