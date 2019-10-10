Where to find the best local food in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With Fall comes some of our favorite foods, since a dish is only as good as the ingredients that are in them, finding the most local and fresh ingredients is crucial! Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of a few great places to get the best local ingredients and foods. If you haven’t seen our favorite fall foods yet, be sure to take a look at some of our favorite recipes!

Produce

West Michigan has plenty of farms and farmers markets all over, so that no matter where you live, you won’t be far from a local provider.

Moelker Orchards near Grandville provides not only U-pick apples and pumpkins, but also a cozy bakery to warm up in and enjoy a fresh doughnut with hot apple cider.

Robinettes Apple Haus and Winery located near Comstock Park also provides a great deal of entertainment and fun at their farm, with plenty of Instagram worthy photo-op spots in their beautiful orchards and apple Haus.

Versluis Orchards in Standale has been a West Michigan farm staple since 1903, their roadside stand offering produce straight from the farm is the perfect stop to make coming home from a busy day.

If you’re looking to make a memorable experience out of your trip to the farm, consider a stop at Post Family Farms. Not only do they sell fresh produce, but they also provide an array of activities that every age is sure to enjoy, from a walk through the pumpkin patch to a fun ride on the hay trailer.

Bakeries

West Michigan is also home to several top notch bakeries in the area. Family run Van’s Pastry Shoppe located on Fulton St. in downtown Grand Rapids has provided locals with baked goods, doughnuts, and fresh breads since the early 1920s. Not only do they offer competitive prices, (you can stop in for a doughnut and coffee for a grand total of $1.00) but the recipes come straight from their Dutch roots. Despite their wonderful tasting treats, it’s their homemade English Muffin bread that Van’s is truly known for, making nearly 400 loaves of per day!

Wealthy Street Bakery is another incredible local bakery, with cozy seating and dietary options available for customers with food sensitivities and allergies. Wealthy Street Bakery also features on their website the different pastries and breads they make on what days, so that you know exactly when to come in for your favorite snack.

For the bread aficionados of the world, Field & Fire Bakery and Cafe is just for you. With nearly twenty different kinds of bread varying from Scandinavian Rye to Cranberry Walnut bread, there is a flavor for everyone to try!

Markets

The Downtown Market provides a year round market of local vendors and shop owners to sell their produce. Fish Lads is one such shop that sells some of the best seafood in Grand Rapids. The fish is caught both locally and brought in from around the globe. Several other shops are also located in the Downtown Market providing coffee, sushi, bakeries, and more!

Fulton Street Farmers Market is another great market open year round no matter the weather, offering spaces for vendors selling their produce. Whether it’s kombucha, fruit, jams, flowers, etc. you’ll be sure to find anything you’re looking for!

Frank’s Market is another west Michigan staple having been in the area since 1933, the market offers a variety of products especially in their selection of meats. They provide a large selection of different homemade jerky, sausage, and other deli meats.

If you have a favorite market or place to get fresh food that’s not on our list, email your recommendations to: info@wotv4women.com