What you need to know for the Grand Rapids Maranda Park Party

Maranda is heading back to where Park Parties started 25 years ago and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before! We want to make sure families have all the information they’ll need to know for the July 25th Park Party in Grand Rapids!

Time Change

The final Park Party of the summer in Garfield Park will go from 11am – 2pm with free lunches for all children 18 years and younger also starting at 11am.

New rides and activities

This Park Party will be so memorable for all children, you do not want to miss it! There is going to be more rides, activities, and prizes than ever before including the Meijer Mechanical Unicorn, the Kongo Krazy slide, the YMCA and Spectrum Health Veggie Bus that will be handing out fresh produce, the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Cop Car Karaoke, and so much more!

Kids will have the opportunity to meet superheroes and princesses, say hi and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus thanks to our friends at STAR 105.7, get their face painted by GR First, and more. The Garfield Park Neighborhood Association is also providing an area at the party for diaper changing and breast feeding.

Transportation and Parking

Since parking is limited at Garfield Park, the City of Grand Rapids has provided safe and easier methods of transportation to the park, including free busing provided by Mobile GR! Below are tips for families on transportation to the party:

Take the bus!

Show your kids an environmentally-friendly and fun way to travel. Take Route 3 (Madison) and Route 24 (Burton Crosstown) for FREE from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm thanks to the City of Grand Rapids. Plus, there’s a bus at each stop every 15 minutes for special service to Maranda’s Park Party. Download the transit App for transit directions. Transit app is available on Android & iOS.

Madison – Route 3: www.ridetherapid.org/ride/routes/3

Burton Crosstown – Route 24: www.ridetherapid.org/ride/routes/24

Ride your bike!

Grab your bicycle lock and take a ride to Garfield Park. We’ll have extra bicycle racks for the event, thanks to Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition! You take your bicycle on the bus too!

Walk to the party!

If you live close to the party, take a stroll through the beautiful neighborhoods to avoid traffic. Please me careful crossing the busy roads!

Carpool with friends and family!

Everything is better with company! Carpool with you family, friends, or neighbors to the party! There’s going to be limited parking spaces available at the park so carpooling will help eliminate the number of cars.

Below are English and Spanish transit maps for the Maranda Park Party:

We can’t wait to see you and your family at the final Park Party in Garfield Park this Thursday, July 25th from 11am – 2pm. Please be safe when traveling to the party.

As always, everyone’s invited and everything is free!