Win a gift card to Double Dip Depot Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - I've taken it upon myself to snoop around West Michigan's best restaurants and try some of the most delightful foods and drinks in the area. And for the month of July, we're talking ice cream!

What a chore right?

To do so, I posed a question on social media asking who viewers thought has the best ice cream in West Michigan. The responses were endless!

We then narrowed it down to a top 3, and after over 300 more submissions, we are ready to announce the winner... Double Dip Depot!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

My experience at Double Dip Depot was all the good things - family focused environment; hospitable owners; and, of course, fantastic ice cream.

They have loads of options, featuring 18 flavors of hard served Hudsonville Ice Cream. They also provide soft served, dinner options, sweet treats, ice cream cakes, and even doggie sundaes!

Make a day out of it by grabbing a seat at a picnic table and letting the kiddos play mini golf - I'm telling you, they'll have a riot!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Owners of Double Dip Depot

Now, WOTV 4 Women is giving YOU the chance to check it out, for free! Enter below for a chance to win a Double Dip Depot $25 gift card.

Thursday, August 9, is your last chance to enter.

Winner will be anonymously chosen Friday, August 10. Stay tuned!