West Michigan’s spooky Halloween events for kids, adults, and everyone else

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- From costume contests to fall festivals, spooky performances to trick-or-treat events, West Michigan is celebrating Halloween all month long. You’ll find family friendly events, adult only parties, pumpkin carving, haunted trails, and more. Thanks to the list the West Michigan Tourism Association compiled for us, we have the best spooky and fun events for you to attend this year!

Trick or Treat Events

South West Michigan

The 12th Annual Spooky Science Saturday, a free trick-or-treating event, will be held Saturday, October 19th from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on the grounds of the Kingman Museum and Leila Arboretum and Kaleidoscope Garden in Battle Creek. Dozens of interactive science stations and give-aways focused on science, technology, engineering, and math hosted by community partners and local businesses. The event is aimed at children 6 to 12 years old, but whole families are welcome. A fun day for all, the event will be held rain or shine. Don’t forget to dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy $1 hayrides through the Arboretum. Parking available at Northwestern Middle School (176 Limit St) or the Kaleidoscope Garden at 928 W. Michigan.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings hosts the Candlelight Trails: Trick-or-Treat on the Trails on Saturday, October 26 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Dress up your little “boos” and “ghouls” and come out for Halloween fun on candlelit trails. Trick-or-treat along a 1/2 mile loop collecting treats at each stop then enjoy an autumn evening outside on a 1 1/2 mile trail loop weaving through prairies, forests, and wetlands. After hiking the trails, head inside the Visitor Center for hot chocolate, warm coffee, snacks, and fall-themed activities around a crackling fire. Members $6, Non-Members $8, Family $25

Grab your costumes for trick-or-treating in the Benton Harbor Arts District and downtown St. Joseph merchant locations October 31st from 4:30 pm-6:00 pm.

Join the Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven on Halloween for a free Trick-or-Treating family event from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Collect candy at different stations around the Museum. This event is for kids ages toddler to 10 years old. Children must be in costume and be accompanied by an adult.

Spooky decorations and family-friendly fun await you this Halloween at the downtown South Haven Trick-or-Treating event, October 31st beginning at 5:00 pm. Put on your best costume and join in the fun!

Central West Michigan

Come to Downtown Holland Saturday, October 26th, 10:00 am-noon, and spend the morning trick-or-treating with your children at participating stores along 8th Street. Don’t forget to dress in costume to celebrate the holiday!

Enjoy Halloween fun at the Holland Museum, with trick-or-treating in the exhibits, flashlight tours of the Dutch Galleries, fun games, and spooky crafts at “Monsters at the Museum”, Saturday, October 26th, 11:00 am-4:00 pm. Come prepared with a flashlight and camera. This event is open to all ages, but not recommended for children 8 years old and under.



Zeeland’s Main Street Trick or Treat event presented by West Michigan Community Bank will take place October 31st from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm in downtown Zeeland. Main Street will be closed between Elm Street and Church Street to create a safe area for Trick or Treating. Held rain or shine, this event provides a safe, family friendly environment for younger children to participate in Trick or Treating while promoting the City of Zeeland’s downtown businesses. Children are invited to participate in this event instead of or in addition to the city-wide Trick or Treating, which is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Put on your costume and celebrate Halloween at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Trick-or-treat your way through two floors of hands-on exhibits, featuring special spooky crafts and activities at the GRCM Trick-or-Treat Family Night, October 31st, with $1.75 admission from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Zoo Goes Boo is six days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, games, and fun at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids–and the animals get treats too! Wear your costume, the Zoo will provide the candy. John Ball Zoo is always looking for ways to be more sustainable and ask that you please bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating, or purchase one from the gift shop. Zoo Goes Boo runs October 18th-20th and October 25th-27th, 10:00 am-4:00 pm. Tickets are $12.00 for adults, $10.00 for children, college students, and seniors, and free for zoo members.

Historic White Pine Village in Ludington will be transformed into a Halloween town for Haunted Village Trick or Treat, a family-friendly, trick-or-treat event October 19th. Cost is $6 per person, ages 2 and under are free.

Ludington’s downtown businesses open their doors (and sidewalks) to trick-or-treaters Saturday, October 26th for a fun afternoon in the spirit of Halloween.

Bring the kids for free trick or treating at Muskegon’s South Pierhead Light on October 26th! Kids who come in costumes (safe for climbing) can stay and climb for free in the company of an adult (admission fees apply to adults). Join in games and prize giveaways for best costume, chosen every hour by a different Lighthouse Keeper.

Attention all Monsters and Goblins, Mermaids and Super Heroes, and all the ghosts in between: Grand Haven Main Street’s Annual Trick or Treating night is Thursday, October 31st. Local businesses will provide treats for all those that are brave enough to endure the mystical streets of Downtown Grand Haven from 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm on Washington Avenue from 3rd Street to Harbor Drive.

Bring the kids to Mt. Pleasant in their costumes October 31st from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm for trick-or-treating at downtown businesses at the Pumpkin Promenade.



North West Michigan

Enjoy the festivities at The Village at Bay Harbor during the 11th annual Trunk or Treat event! Village merchants, Bay Harbor residents, emergency response, and area businesses will all be a part of the fun passing out treats October 31st, 4:00 pm-5:00 pm.

On Saturday, October 26th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, local businesses in downtown Marquette will host a safe trick or treat event for the community. Participating businesses on Third Street, Front Street, Washington Street, Spring Street, Baraga Avenue, and Lakeshore Boulevard will have orange and white “Downtown Trick or Treat Participating Business” signs in their windows during the event.

Halloween Tours & Trails

Get in the Halloween mood with a spooky West Michigan Beer Tours Halloween Beer Tour on October 25th in Kalamazoo to try some great fall seasonal beers and enjoy a night of frights, flights, and fun.

Discover the magic of Victorian Halloween traditions and superstitions this fall at the Holland Museum’s Cappon House! Tour the dimly lit rooms of the Cappon House to learn how Halloween was celebrated 100 years ago, then partake in spooky parlor games and broom races, listen to classic ghost stories, have your fortune told, and carve a mini pumpkin to take home. Visit the Halloween Haunts October 18th and 19th, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm; tickets $8.00 per person for members, $10.00 for non-members, and children ages 5 and under are free.

Prepare yourself for a unique experience on a one of a kind haunted trail walk (or run!) through the “Forest of Fear” in Grayling, open weekends in October dusk-11:00 pm.

Get ready to scream! Ride the Loki lift and follow the lanterns down the Haunted Trail…if you dare. Crystal Mountain’s Haunted Trail is open October 18th-19th and October 25th-26th in Thompsonville (weather permitting). Tickets are $9 per person, kids 6 and under are free with a paying adult.

Performances & Exhibitions

Our Town Players present “Harvest Horror”, a collection of psychological thrillers, October 18th and 19th at the Masonic Temple in South Haven. Performances begin at 7:30pm, box office opens at 7:00pm.

The Barn Theatre School in Augusta just announced two special weekend performances of The Rocky Horror Show, on stage October 18th through 20th and October 25th through the 27th.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts a special Halloween themed Mighty Wurlitzer Organ Concert by Dale Zieger accompanying the 1920 silent film “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” October 18th at 7:00 pm and October 19th at 2:00 pm.

October 24th through 27th, The West Shore Community College Theater Department presents Frankenstein at the Center Stage Theater in Ludington. This highly theatrical and emotional play traces Frankenstein’s path to the final confrontation with his intelligent, articulate, sensitive, and powerfully violent child.

Costume Parties & Parades

It’s time to celebrate the haunts and festivities of Halloween in Charlevoix. Grab tickets to the exclusive Halloween party, Fright Night, an adult only costume party October 25th at Castle Farms that includes dancing, themed dinner, and an evening of entertainment. Participate in the costume contest to win a prize.

Get ready for a spooky night of fun on Saturday, October 26th, at Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire as they celebrate Short’s Halloween Party. With supernatural brews, ghostly food specials, and the annual costume contest, it’s sure to be a night you won’t want to miss!

The Northern Latitudes Distillery staff will be celebrating Halloween in Lake Leelanau on Saturday, October 26th. You’re invited to dress up and join in the fun, including delicious specialty cocktails.

A Haunted Mansion Halloween Party and costume contest will be held in the Grand Ballroom of Stearns Hotel in Ludington, Saturday, October 26th, with live entertainment from Maddison Tripp. Entry is just $5.

Get creative at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park’s Hallo-Wee Ones event in Grand Rapids, a special event designed for the youngest visitors, October 25th, 10:00 am-noon. Dress your child as a sculpture, mammal, fish, insect, bird, tree, flower, geologist, or any other way that highlights something about the Children’s Garden and participate in one of two costume parades, held at 10:15 am and 11:15 am. Listen to Halloween-themed stories and celebrate Halloween with your wee-ones.

Save the date for one of the most popular parties of the year! Just Wicked will be held Saturday, October 26th in the International Ballroom at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. The first 50 guests at the door will be greeted with a specialty cocktail crafted for the event. Costume contest for cash prizes and indulgent extras will bring out the competitive spirit in you. Costume contest winners to be announced at approximately 10:45 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door (if tickets are still available). Must be 21 years of age to attend. Costume Contest prizes include $500 and Ultimate Spa Package for two for first place, $250 and a one-night stay at the JW for second place, and $100 gift card to Margaux for third place. Four R.I.P Sections are available for $500 each and include soft seating for up to 10 people, bottle service with Belvedere vodka and energy drink mixers, and more surprise goodies. Keep working on those costumes, Just Wicked is coming!

There’s really no better place to be during Halloween than in Saugatuck/Douglas. While you will find many family-friendly events, the show-stopper is the Adult Halloween parade in downtown Douglas. This year’s parade will take place October 26th. No sign-up required to join the parade, just come in costume and line-up starting at 9:30 pm to wait for the Pumpkin King to start the parade at 10:00 pm.

Looking for costume contests and other reasons to wear your fantastic Halloween costume? Don that costume and head to the Capri Drive-In Theatre in Coldwater on Saturday, October 19th, for Halloween at the Drive-In. Enjoy a special low admission price to the double feature and costume contests with prizes for both kids and adults.

Bring your furry friend to downtown South Haven all dressed up and ready to show off for the Pet Costume Parade 11:00 am October 20th. Prizes for the pet costumes that are the scariest, funniest and matching their owner.

Escape Rooms & Murder Mystery Dinners

Looking for a night filled with suspense, entertainment, and a fabulous meal? Take a crack at solving a ‘murder mystery’ while you feast on a meal that’s to die for Friday, November 1st, at the W.K. Kellogg Manor House in Augusta. Guests may arrive at 5:30 pm for a docent-led tour of the Manor House and the dinner and program will begin at 6:30 pm.



Festivals, Races, and Other Special Events

Mark your calendar for Spooky Sip and Paint with Star Buxum, October 16th at 7:00 pm at Stella’s Lounge in Grand Rapids. Join local drag queen and artist Star Buxom as she takes over a paint and sip class you will not forget. Get ready for crude humor, vulgar language, messy sing-alongs, strong drinks, and fabulous art with a Halloween theme. Your $35 ticket includes an 11×14 canvas board, a well drink or draft PBR, an appetizer, painting instruction, and a good time. Reserve your spot today

It’s a date night for the whole family at the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon, October 18th, featuring extended museum hours with fun stations and themes. Smashing Pumpkins Friday Family Fun Night will feature the museum-built trebuchet! Kids can paint their own pumpkin (while supplies last), then take it home, or take it outside and smash it!

Prepare yourself for fall flavors and fright-filled nights at Haven Harvest! Taste the flavors of fall as hayrides roll, pumpkins fly, and headless horsemen ride. Experience a true South Haven harvest with apple orchards, bonfires, pumpkin chunkin’, and delicious good-as-grandma’s pies. Grab some cider, dance to live music, and see South Haven transform during Haven Harvest, October 18th through 20th.

It’s that time of year for all things pumpkin…pumpkin donuts, pumpkin pie, pumpkin chucking, and of course, the pumpkin patch, at The Great Pumpkin Festival, October 19th and 20th at Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era! Come back the next weekend, October 26th and 27th, for Halloween Extravaganza with wagon rides, apple cannons, U-pick pumpkins, and “Disc Dogs Live”.

Get outside and have some family fun during Spooktacular Saturday, October 19th and 26th at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. It’s a day full of fall activities that everyone is sure to enjoy. Hop on a wagon ride, carve a pumpkin, snack on a caramel apple, and so much more.

BOO on Your Bike will take place October 20th, 1:00 pm-3:00 pm, on the Kal-Haven Trail in South Haven. This free annual event invites riders of all ages to dress up in costume and get out for a scenic fall bicycle ride on the Kal-Haven Trail starting at the South Haven trail head. Prizes, candy, apple cider, doughnuts, and free helmets for children will be given out. Plus, there will be a bike rodeo supported by the South Haven Police Department. Riders can ride up to six miles total (further if desired), and expect to see fairies, witches, goblins and ghouls along their ride!

Ghosts and goblins await your arrival at Boyne Mountain and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark in Boyne City during Halloween Hoopla, October 25th and 26th. Bring your costume, swimsuit, and a sense for spooky adventure…there’s entertainment for all ages.

From the Haunted Halloween Feast, to Trick-or-Treating, and the Jack O’Lantern Walk, you’re sure to have a Spooktacular time at Petoskey’s Wicked Weekend, October 25th and 26th.

Big Rapids hosts the annual Fall Fest October 25th and 26th. Featuring a chili cook-off Friday night, Saturday includes a children’s costume parade, Trunk or Treat, bouncing inflatables, a celebrity pumpkin roll, and live music.

Experience the magic of science this Halloween season at the Air Zoo in Portage. Visit October 26th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm for the first ever Ice Cream Challenge event, where West Michigan teams will use the power of liquid nitrogen to transform flavors and ingredients into frozen treats to taste. Your votes decide the winner of this epic culinary battle, powered by spooky science. Explore the Air Zoo’s interactive exhibits and immerse yourself in the past, present, and future of science, space travel, and aviation.

Ludington’s biggest Halloween party, Ludrock’s Night of Fright, will be held October 26th. The event features a costume contest, four bands, food, and more. Doors open at 6:00 pm with music starting at 7:00 pm. Admission is $5.00 and all ages are welcome.

Wear your costume and “Run for Your Lives!” Join one of the 5k, 10k, or half-marathon foot races October 26th at James Street Plaza in downtown Ludington.

Grab your costume and head to Big Rapids October 26th for the 7th Annual Skeleton Skurry, a 5K event where costumes are encouraged and people of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Prizes are awarded to the top 3 finishers as well as the best costume.

Monsterfest 4 promises to be a spooktacular time on Saturday, October 26th, at the historic Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater. Watch the family-friendly movie Hocus Pocus on the big screen at 5:30 pm then catch the downtown Halloween parade. After the parade, go back to Tibbits at 8:00 pm to enjoy the classic 80s creature features of Gremlins and Critters. Monsterfest 4 is part of the Tibbits Classic Film Series, which shows one double feature each month until May. Admission to the classic film series is free, however, donations are accepted. Concessions, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase.