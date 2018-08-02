West MI college students: "What I wish I had known before starting college!'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - August brings a whole new wave of emotion for young adults. Leaving high school buddies behind, packing up your entire room and moving into a tiny dorm. It can be both exciting and overwhelming. The dynamic of high school and college are so different that it can be hard to feel fully prepared.

Each semester WOODTV and WOTV 4 Women have many interns from all over the country and in all different departments. To make your kid’s transition to college a little simpler here is what they (and their friends) have to say about being a freshman.

-Hannah, Senior, University of Michigan

“It’s okay if it takes a while to adjust once you get there, finding friends won’t happen immediately, also try out a ton of things that you never considered because you can find a whole new passion that way and make friends.”

-Hope, Junior, Butler University

“My little brother is going to college this year, he went in blind when he went to pick a roommate, so I have told him that you don’t have to be best friends with your roommate, you just have to get along with them and you don’t have to be in your room all the time, you have to go out and put yourself out there and join new clubs.”

-Alyssa, Senior, Ferris State University

“Don’t be afraid to try anything new and get involved even if you aren’t sure about something. Everyone was in your place once and knows how nervous and scared you probably feel, just be you and be open to new experiences and it will work out. All of my best friends I met in the clubs I’m in on campus.”

-Alex, Grand Valley State University

"I wish I wouldn't have ate as much Panda Express!"

-Kendall, Grand Valley State University

"Going to office hours and getting to know professors is a normal thing."

-Tyler, Grand Valley State University

"I wish I would have realized how helpful Rate My Professor was early on."

-Jake, Grand Valley State University

"I wish I would have realized how important your freshmen friends would be..."

-Eric, Grand Valley State University

"I wish I would have realized how awesome home cooked meals were..."

-Emily, Grand Valley State University

"I wish I ate more salads!"

-Alex, Grand Valley State University

"I wish I would have realized how helpful Quizlet was..."

-Kylie, Grand Valley State University

"It’s okay to be an undecided major. I was surprised by how many people came in with a major they were “sure about” then ended up changing half way through school. I was set on a major then ended up changing it - 4 times!"

-Emily, Grand Valley State University

"Take your Gen Eds first! That way if you end up switching your major, the classes you already took won’t go to waste. (Odds are you’ll switch your major)."

-Kelly, Grand Valley State University

"If you’re planning on studying abroad ANY TIME in college, meet with an advisor right when you start as a freshman so you can figure out what time is best for your major and which classes to save for it."

-Ron, Grand Valley State University

"Go to the freshman orientation events- it’s where you meet a lot of your friends. Leave your dorm room door open too! "

-Katie, Grand Valley State University

"You don’t need 14 meals a week. You go out, make food, and get free food at campus events more than you’d expect! Don’t be afraid to get a smaller food plan."

-Hannah, Grand Valley State University

"The more command strips the better and know when cafeterias close when you move in otherwise you will starve until classes start."

-Alex, Grand Valley State University

"Get one of those pockets that sticks to the back of your phone to put your student ID and dorm room key in - it’ll save your life."

-Haley, Grand Valley State University

"High school friends are great and can still remain your friends in college. I was so worried about missing my high school friends that I was hesitant to go out and meet new ones. But you will meet so many new people from so many different places and create new friendships that will make you feel at home! Now I have way more friends that I love just as much, and that have made college an amazing experience!"

-Chad, Grand Valley State University