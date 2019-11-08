Thanksgiving & Black Friday store hours & ads around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Retailers throughout the country are getting ready for the craziest day of the year, Black Friday. With huge sales on items that normally cost a pretty penny, be sure to read up on stores’ big deals and opening hours!
Black Friday ads and store hours:
Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 5 a.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond – Stores open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Best Buy – Stores open at 8 a.m.
Big Lots – Stores open at 6 a.m.
Cabela’s – Stores open TBD.
Costco –Stores open at 9 a.m.
The Crossroads Mall – It opens at 6 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Stores open at TBD.
GameStop – Stores open at 7 a.m.
JCPenney – Stores open at TBD.
Kmart – Stores open at 6 a.m.
Kohl’s – Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thursday & stays open until 1 p.m. on Friday.
The Lakes Mall – It opens at TBD.
Lowe’s – Stores at 6 a.m.
Macy’s – Stores open at TBD.
Meijer –Varies by store.
Michaels – Stores open at TBD.
PetSmart – Stores open at 7 a.m.
Rivertown Crossings – It opens at 6 a.m.
Sam’s Club – Stores open at 7 a.m.
Sears – Stores open at 5 a.m.
Tanger Outlets – Stores open at 12 a.m.
Target – Stores open at 7 a.m.
Walmart – Sales begin at TBD.
Woodland Mall – It opens at TBD.
Thanksgiving Day ads and store hours:
Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 8 a.m.
Best Buy – Stores open at 5 p.m.
Big Lots – Stores open at 7 a.m.
Cabela’s – Stores open at TBD.
Costco – Stores open at TBD.
The Crossroads Mall – It opens at 6 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Stores open at TBD.
GameStop –Stores open at 3 p.m.
JCPenney – Stores open at TBD.
Kmart – Stores open at 6 a.m.
Kohl’s – Stores open at 5 p.m.
The Lakes Mall – TBD.
Macy’s – Stores open at TBD.
Meijer – Sales start at various times depending on location.
Michaels – Stores open at TBD.
Rivertown Crossings – It opens at 6 p.m.
Sears – Stores open at 6 p.m.
Tanger Outlets – Stores open at 6 p.m.
Target – Stores open at 5 p.m.
Walmart – Stores open at 6 p.m.
Woodland Mall – Stores open at 6 p.m.