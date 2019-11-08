Thanksgiving & Black Friday store hours & ads around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Retailers throughout the country are getting ready for the craziest day of the year, Black Friday. With huge sales on items that normally cost a pretty penny, be sure to read up on stores’ big deals and opening hours!

Black Friday ads and store hours:

Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 5 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond – Stores open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Best Buy – Stores open at 8 a.m.

Big Lots – Stores open at 6 a.m.

Cabela’s – Stores open TBD.

Costco –Stores open at 9 a.m.

The Crossroads Mall – It opens at 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Stores open at TBD.

GameStop – Stores open at 7 a.m.

JCPenney – Stores open at TBD.

Kmart – Stores open at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s – Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thursday & stays open until 1 p.m. on Friday.

The Lakes Mall – It opens at TBD.

Lowe’s – Stores at 6 a.m.

Macy’s – Stores open at TBD.

Meijer –Varies by store.

Michaels – Stores open at TBD.

PetSmart – Stores open at 7 a.m.

Rivertown Crossings – It opens at 6 a.m.

Sam’s Club – Stores open at 7 a.m.

Sears – Stores open at 5 a.m.

Tanger Outlets – Stores open at 12 a.m.

Target – Stores open at 7 a.m.

Walmart – Sales begin at TBD.

Woodland Mall – It opens at TBD.

Thanksgiving Day ads and store hours:

Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 8 a.m.

Best Buy – Stores open at 5 p.m.

Big Lots – Stores open at 7 a.m.

Cabela’s – Stores open at TBD.

Costco – Stores open at TBD.

The Crossroads Mall – It opens at 6 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Stores open at TBD.

GameStop –Stores open at 3 p.m.

JCPenney – Stores open at TBD.

Kmart – Stores open at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s – Stores open at 5 p.m.

The Lakes Mall – TBD.

Macy’s – Stores open at TBD.

Meijer – Sales start at various times depending on location.

Michaels – Stores open at TBD.

Rivertown Crossings – It opens at 6 p.m.

Sears – Stores open at 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets – Stores open at 6 p.m.

Target – Stores open at 5 p.m.

Walmart – Stores open at 6 p.m.

Woodland Mall – Stores open at 6 p.m.