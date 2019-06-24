Splash pads around West Michigan 2019

Take your kids out for a day of fun with this list of splash pads near you. Whether you’re trying to cool off on a sunny day, or just looking for something to do with the kids, these splash pads are the perfect guide to summer fun.
Grand Rapids Area
- Aberdeen Park Splash Pad 2230 Eastern Ave NE
- Campau Park Splash Pad 50 Antoine St SW
- Cherry Park Splash Pad 300 Fuller Ave NE
- Fuller Park Splash Pad 300 Fuller Ave NE
- Gerald R Ford Academic Center Splash Pad 851 Madison Ave SE
- Heartside Park Splash Pad 301 Ionia Ave SW
- Highland Park Splash Pad 700 College Ave NE
- Joe Taylor Park Splash Pad 1038 Bemis St SE
- Lincoln Park Splash Pad 1120 Bridge St NW
- Mary Water Park Splash Pad 1042 Lafayette Ave NE
- Millennium Park Splash Pad 1415 Maynard Ave SE
- Mulick Park Splash Pad 1632 Sylvan Ave SE
- Roosevelt Park Splash Pad 739 Van Raalte Dr SW
- Wilcox Park Splash Pad 100 Youell Ave SE
Holland
- Downtown Holland Splash Pad 99 East 8th Street
- Holland Community Aquatic Center 550 Maple Ave
- Smallenburg Park, Bouws Pool 365 Fairbanks Ave
Muskegon
- Muskegon Splash Pad Celebration Square Corner of W Western Ave & 1st St