Splash pads around West Michigan 2019

Take your kids out for a day of fun with this list of splash pads near you. Whether you’re trying to cool off on a sunny day, or just looking for something to do with the kids, these splash pads are the perfect guide to summer fun.

Grand Rapids Area

  • Aberdeen Park Splash Pad 2230 Eastern Ave NE
  • Campau Park Splash Pad 50 Antoine St SW
  • Cherry Park Splash Pad 300 Fuller Ave NE
  • Fuller Park Splash Pad 300 Fuller Ave NE
  • Gerald R Ford Academic Center Splash Pad 851 Madison Ave SE
  • Heartside Park Splash Pad 301 Ionia Ave SW
  • Highland Park Splash Pad 700 College Ave NE
  • Joe Taylor Park Splash Pad 1038 Bemis St SE
  • Lincoln Park Splash Pad 1120 Bridge St NW
  • Mary Water Park Splash Pad 1042 Lafayette Ave NE
  • Millennium Park Splash Pad 1415 Maynard Ave SE
  • Mulick Park Splash Pad 1632 Sylvan Ave SE
  • Roosevelt Park Splash Pad 739 Van Raalte Dr SW
  • Wilcox Park Splash Pad 100 Youell Ave SE

Holland

  • Downtown Holland Splash Pad 99 East 8th Street
  • Holland Community Aquatic Center 550 Maple Ave
  • Smallenburg Park, Bouws Pool 365 Fairbanks Ave

Muskegon

  • Muskegon Splash Pad Celebration Square Corner of W Western Ave & 1st St

