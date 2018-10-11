Slate expands into womenswear just in time for fall

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Ladies. We have big news! Our favorite place to purchase our men's clothing will now be expanding into womenswear this fall.

That's right, we're talking Slate!

They're teasing a few brands this month, but will throw an official launch party Thursday October 18th from 5-8pm. Make sure to tune into their Facebook to RSVP: www.facebook.com/Slateclothing/

Alright, spoiler time! The women's brands coming to Slate include Paige Womens (denim/tops), Varley (activewear), Somedays Lovin' (tops/skirts), dRA, Merritt Charles, C/Meo Collective (tops)... and more coming this spring.

"I'm super excited about the brands we're bringing in," Says Owner Stacy Mulder. "Each are new to our city and will be an affordable LA/NYC vibe that I believe the local shopper is missing in GR! We can't wait to style you!"

Slate's style is perfect for the office, wine with the girls, or a night out on the town.

BONUS! Did you know that shopping at Slate supports a local, totally kick butt, third generation entrepreneur?

Stacy attended Calvin Christian High School, then furthered her education at Kendall College of Art and Design. Following her creative passion, the young entrepreneur found herself in Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Although Slate started as strictly menswear, Stacy continues to raise the bar.

She's now ready to style the ladies of West Michigan and bring a more fashion forward look to her favorite city.