Sherri Shepherd kicks off Superstar Comedy Tour in Grand Rapids Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Actress, comedian and Emmy Award winning TV host, Sherri Shepherd is kicking off her Super Star Saturday Comedy show in Grand Rapids this weekend. Shepherd is best known from her role as TV host for The View, 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, Dancing With The Stars and many more.

The Super Star Saturday will headline Sherri Shepherd, and feature Memphis Will (as seen on Off The Chain and We Got Next). Torrei Hart (ex-wife of Kevin Hart) will host.

Tickets are still available for the one-day only show. Click here to purchase tickets.

Where: 20 Monroe Live

11 Ottawa Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI

When: Saturday, June 8th, 2019

7:00 PM Doors Open

8:00 Showtime