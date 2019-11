GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Friday, November 22, ladies across West Michigan came together for a VIP pre-party at the International Wine, Beer & Food Festival!

A huge thank you to Traverse City Tourism and Traverse Wine Coast for providing the wine samplings, WOTV Idol Lindsey Garcia for blessing us with her voice, and Latesha Lipscomb for presenting on the importance of “girl’s night”.

Find your photo from the event in the gallery below!