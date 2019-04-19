West Michigan

Photos: 2019 Blue Tie Ball

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 03:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Blue Tie Ball is an annual fundraiser for the West Michigan Environmental Action Council's water protection programs and a celebration of Earth Day.

The 2019 event was hosted Thursday at The Loft in Grand Rapids. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


