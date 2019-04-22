West Michigan

One West Michigan woman's journey up the culinary ladder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The GRCC Sechia Institute for Culinary Education has been shaping young chefs in Grand Rapids for decades. Jacqueline Kastelz is one of those chefs.  She's had a passion for cooking since childhood, and is living her dream as a chef at New Hotel Mertens in Downtown Grand Rapids. But, being a woman trying to climb the culinary ladder certainly doesn't come without challenges.

>>> Here's Jacqueline's story.

