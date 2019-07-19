List: Ice cream shops across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! While many view summer as the time to focus on their “summer bod,” we see it as the perfect season for sweets! Especially the deliciously creamy treat in a cone. And, since July is National Ice Cream Month, you’ll want to grab the kids and check out these ice cream shops here in West Michigan!
Ada
- Marilyn’s Malts and More
- Scooper’s Ice Cream Shoppe
Allegan
- Boardwalk Ice Cream
- Bumblepatch
- Sweet Temptations
Allendale
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Get the Scoop
Byron Center
- Houseman’s Ice Cream
Cascade
- Cascade Glacier
- Frosty Boy of Cascade
Dorr
- Dairy Ranch
- Fantasy Twirl
Downtown Grand Rapids
- Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolate (Downtown Market)
- Pinkie’s Ice Cream and Desserts
- Spoonlickers
- Sweet Yo’s
- Woodys Cone Stop
East Grand Rapids
- Furniture City Creamery
- High Road Ice Cream Counter
- Jersey Junction
- Kilwins
- The Parlor at Cherry Hill Market
- Village Cone Shop
Grand Haven
- Dairy Creme
- Dairy Treat
- Norm’s Ice Cream
- Pier Peddler
- Skoops Ice Cream and Drive Thru
- Temptations
- The Wandering Cow
Grandville
- Cold Stone
- Cone World
- Hibachi Creamery
- Sweet Yo’s
- Tippy Cow Ice Cream
Holland
- Captain Sundae
- Crane’s in the City
- Frosty’s
- Hudsonville Ice Cream
- Kilwins
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
- Peachwave Frozen Yogurt and Gelato
Hudsonville
- Chapel Charlie’s Cup and Cone
- Country Sundae
- Little Dipper Cafe and Ice Cream Shoppe
- What’s the Scoop
Kalamazoo
- Frosty Boy
- Lafayette Creamery
- Menchie’s Corner
- Ritter’s Frozen Custard
- The Spirit of Kalamazoo
- Treat Street
Kentwood
- Cindy’s Donuts and Ice Cream
- Underground Cookie Club
Muskegon
- Frosty Cove
- Frosty Oasis
- Good Moos Ice Cream
- Hannah Banana’s Ice Cream
- Hometown Creamery
- Norm’s Ice Cream Shop
- North Pole Ice Cream
- Ruth Ann’s Ice Cream
- Whippi-Dip
Plainwell
- Dean’s Ice Cream
- Plainwell Ice Cream
Rockford
- Custard by the Dam
- Flavors on the Promenade
- Rocky’s Dairy Depot
- Sweet Tooth of Rockford
- The Pump House Frozen Yogurt Barn
Saugatuck
- Boardwalk Deli and Ice Cream
- Dairy Dayz
- ‘Round the Corner Ice Cream
- Notties Frozen Yogurt
Shelbyville
- Curley Cone
- Froggy’s Ice Cream and Tasty Treats
South Haven
- Captain Cravinz
- Dairy Queen
- Kilwin’s
- Sherman Dairy Bar