Lenten fish fry locations around West Michigan 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With Lent 2020 right around the corner, it’s time to get excited for annual fish fry Fridays!

Whether or not you participate in Lent, check out the places in West Michigan offering amazing deals on delicious fish dinners. Let us know if we missed one!

Allegan County

Wayland VFW Post 7581, 735 S. Main Street, Wayland

Friday nights, January 31-April 10; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Dine in $10 adults, $5 children 5-12, FREE for children 4 & under. All take-out meals: $10.

Menu: All you can eat fish, potatoes, rolls, coleslaw, and jello.

Calhoun County

St. Philip Roman Catholic, 112 Capital Avenue, Battle Creek

Fridays, February 28-April 3; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 12& under, $25 family of 4-5.

Menu: Fish and fixings.

Kalamazoo County

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Lake St., Kalamazoo

Fridays, February 28-April 3; 4-7 p.m.

Cost: $9 adults, $5 children, under 5 years old free! Cash bar available

Menu: Fried and baked cod, French fries, coleslaw, beverages, and fish chowder.

Kent County

American Legion Post 47; 3811 West River Dr., Comstock Park

Friday nights, starting February 28-April 10; 4:30-7 p.m.

Cost: All-you-can-eat meals. Adults: $8, Kids 6-12: $5, Kids under 5: Free

Menu: Fried Alaskan pollock, fries, coleslaw, bread & butter, dessert, coffee and milk. Other beverages available for purchase. Carry-out available.

American Legion Post 179; 2327 Wilson Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, February 28-April 10; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, FREE for children 5 & under.

Menu: All-you-can-eat Alaskan pollock or smelt, with coleslaw, french fries & dinner roll. For the non-fish lovers, chicken tenders are available for a single serving.

American Legion Post 305, 9548 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia

Fridays, February 28-April 10; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $11 adults, $5 children

Menu: Cod baked three different ways: baked, battered, and beer battered. Buffet includes fries, coleslaw, homemade bread, and an ice cream bar.

Birch Lodge, 732 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

“Perch at the Birch” every Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Cost: $10.99 single portion, $14.99 all-u-can-eat

Menu: Perch, cod, smelt & popcorn shrimp, and comes with beer battered fries.

Blessed Sacrament Parish Family Center, 2275 Diamond Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, February 28-April 3; 4:45-7:00 p.m.

Cost: adult fish: $9, adult pasta: $6, Children’s dinner: $4, FREE for children 3 & under.

Menu: Alaskan Cod (baked or fried) or pasta (meatless tomato or butter sauce), with a breadstick, drink, and choice of two sides. Sides: french fries, baked potato, applesauce, coleslaw or salad. Drinks: lemonade and water.

Fish Lads, Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Every Friday, open until 8 p.m.

Cost: $18.99 for adults, $8.99 for children 12 and under.

Menu: all-you-can-eat fish, chips, and coleslaw.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church; 1304 Alpine Church Road NW, Comstock Park

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday from February 28-April 3

Cost: Adults $10, seniors $9, children 4-12 $5, and 3 & under are free

Menu: Baked or fried fish, baked potato or french fries, homemade macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, fresh bread, and water & lemonade

Assorted pops are available for $1 a can and a variety of desserts are available for a goodwill offering

Knights of Columbus #3104; 1140 Muskegon Ave., Grand Rapids

Fridays, February 28-April 10; 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 12 & under, $3 children 5 & under.

Menu: All you can eat fried fish, french fries, green beans, slaw, and bread.

*adult beverages available

Knights of Columbus #7719 St. Mary’s Church, 402 Amity Street, Lowell

Fridays, February 28- April 3; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Dine in or take out, $8 for adults & children 13 & up, $4 for children 12 & under, $25 for families

Menu: All you can eat baked & fried cod, mac & cheese, fries, coleslaw, applesauce, cornbread, juice, coffee. In addition, a frozen pasty’s sale ($5 each) will also be held at the dinner provided by Viki’s Bridge Street Pasty Shop in Saranac.

Kosciuszko Hall; 935 Park St. SW, Grand Rapids, 49504

Friday nights beginning February 28, 4:30-7 p.m.

Cost: $8

Menu: changes weekly

Lake Michigan Sports Bar, 4072 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Walker

Starting February 26, every day from 5-9 p.m.

Cost and Menu: Fish burger: $8.99, all you can eat fish: $8.99, grilled fish with garlic bread & salad: $8.99, shrimp basket: $6.99, fish sandwich: $7.99

Marne Lions Annual Lenten Fish Fry, Interurban Depot Cafe, 1580 Arch St., Marne

Friday nights, February 14 – April 10; 5- 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children, dine in or carry out.

Menu: All-U-Can Eat Fish, served with fries & coleslaw…OR…Large beef and bean burrito with tortilla chips. All meals include a beverage and dessert.

In addition to the Lions Club event, the Interurban cafe offers a lunch special every Friday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. year-round. It includes fried or baked fish, French fries or baked potato and coleslaw for $7.95, the lunch special does not include a drink or dessert.

St. Alphonsus Parish Center Cafeteria, 224 Carrier St. NE, Grand Rapids

Friday, February 28- April 3; 4:30-7:00 p.m.

Parish Center Cafeteria – please use barrier free entrance

Cost: $11 adults, $10 seniors, $5 children 4-12, FREE for children under 3.

Menu: Baked or fried walleye, French fries or baked potato, mac & cheese, coleslaw, beverages, desserts, grilled cheese sandwiches (dine in for kids).

St. John Vianney Village Hall, 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming

Friday nights, February 28– April 3; 4:30-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $9 for seniors (age 60 and over), $5 for children age 5-12. FREE for children 4 & under.

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried Pollack, baked Icelandic cod, baked potato or fries, coleslaw, roll, drink and ice cream. Macaroni and cheese available for children. Take out available.

St. Jude Catholic Church, 1120 4 Mile Rd. Ne Grand Rapids MI 49525

Fridays of Lent February 28-April 3; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $10 for adults, $30 family rate. Kids 6-12 $5, free for ages 5 and under.

Menu includes: All-you-can-eat fish (baked or fried), French fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese, vegetables, clam chowder and wild rice.

St. Paul’s Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids

Friday nights, March 13, 20, & 27; 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $9 adults, $5 children.

Menu: Alaskan pollock, fries, coleslaw, rolls and butter, homemade desserts.

St Paul the Apostle, 2750 Burton Grand Rapids, MI

February 28, March 13 & 27; 5-7p.m.

Cost: $10 Adults, $9 Senior, $5 kids’ mac n cheese,

Menu: A twist on the traditional fish fry: Baja Fish Tacos, fried mahi mahi on corn tortillas, make-your-own taco with numerous toppings. Rice and refried beans. Water, coffee, and lemonade. Dessert and cash/credit bar available.

Online reservation to skip the line: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4eadaf22a3f94-baja

West Catholic High School, 1801 Bristol NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Friday nights, February 28-March 27 4:30-7 p.m.

Cost: Adults $10, seniors and students $8, kids $5, kids 5 and under FREE, other dinners including Mac & cheese and cheese pizza $5

Menu: Choose from famous fried lake perch, fried shrimp, perch and shrimp combo, baked salmon, or fried walleye. Sides include fries/baked potato, garlic toast, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

Montcalm County

Christ the King Church, 9596 N. Reed Road, Howard City

Fridays, February 28-April 3; 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $4 children 6-12, FREE for children 5 & under, $35 per family of 4.

Menu: Fried and baked pollock, French fries, mac & cheese, green beans, salad bar, dinner roll, and drink.

Muskegon County

Muskegon Catholic Central, 1145 Laketon Ave., Muskegon

Fridays, February 28- April 3; 4:30-7 p.m.

March 20 and March 27th tickets must be purchased in advance!

Cost: $12 adults; $10 seniors, $5 for children ages 5-12 years old, $30 family of 2 adults and 2 children, $35 family of 2 adults and 3-4 children.

Menu: Choice of perch, fried shrimp, or combo; cheese pizza or macaroni & cheese. All sides include French fries or baked potato, homemade coleslaw, dessert, applesauce, and a beverage. Ala Carte: Doo Drop-in Onion Rings $8.

Take out is available, credit cards are accepted, and proceeds support Muskegon Catholic Central.

Knights of Columbus, 2915 Fairfield St., Norton Shores

Fridays, Feb. 7- March 27; 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors

Menu: Choice of perch, shrimp, walleye, or combination.

St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague

Fridays, February 28- April 3; 4:30-7 p.m.

Cost: $12.50 adults, $6 children 5-12 years old (kids mac and cheese $4), children under 5 years old free.

Menu: Choice of perch, walleye, shrimp, salmon, or haddock served with baked potatoes or French fries, coleslaw or applesauce, dinner roll & dessert, and choice of coffee or juice.

Ottawa County

Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven

Year-round Friday night’s 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $9 small plate $11 entree.

Menu: Perch, pollock, shrimp, and chicken dinners with baked potato, fries, or onion rings, slaw, and a roll.

Hog Wild BBQ, 154 W Lakewood Blvd, Holland

Friday nights, March – April; 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $8.99

Menu: ½ lb. fried fish, side, hush puppies.

Van Buren County

Jimmy’s Roadhouse Bar & Grill, 38138 W Red Arrow Hwy., Paw Paw

Friday nights

Cost: $12.99

Menu: All-you-can-eat fish fry.

Did we miss one? Email us your fish fry details (location, dates/times, cost, and menu): info@woodtv.com/