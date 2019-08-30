Labor Day weekend fun in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Labor Day is the holiday when we recognize and celebrate the contribution of all America’s workers to the growth and continued vitality of our nation. Here’s our round-up of special events, festivals, parades, and weekend packages to help celebrate the long holiday weekend in West Michigan!



Labor Day Parades in West Michigan

Celebrate Labor Day in Downtown Holland at the annual Labor Day Truck Parade! The parade begins in Zeeland at 9:00 am and makes its way to 8th Street in Downtown Holland around 9:15 am. This one-of-a-kind event showcases local companies and honors their employees who make the lakeshore area a great place to live and work. Big rigs that carry locally made products rumble through downtown Holland and Zeeland complete their route by parking at the Holland Civic Center, where free food and prizes are all part of the end-of parade celebration.

Visit Muskegon for the Labor Day Parade, an all-inclusive community parade through the streets of downtown Muskegon, on September 2nd. There will be a fun filled and free celebration following the parade that will go until 4:00 pm. Enjoy multiple food vendors (for $5-$6 per meal), refreshments, treats, games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses, arts n’ crafts and much more!

Festivals & Special Events for Labor Day Weekend

Holland’s Annual Labor Day Boardwalk and Pancake Breakfast is Monday, September 2nd. The walk begins at 8:00 am at Heinz Waterfront Walkway, west end of the Heinz factory on 16th Street. The 4 mile walk winds through Kollen Park, Window on the Waterfront and ends at beautiful Windmill Island Gardens. No registration is required to participate in the walk. The Pancake Breakfast will be served in the pavilion at Windmill Island Gardens (1 Lincoln Ave) from 8:00 am-10:00 am.

Muskegon has a number of special events to enjoy over Labor Day Weekend:

Labor Day Downtown Walking Tour: Stroll through beautiful Downtown Muskegon to view 3 murals that honor the city’s industrial labor force and heritage: “Muskegon Springs Ahead” – Honoring Muskegon’s spring industry, “Muskegon Proud” – Honoring Muskegon’s foundry industry, and “Muskegon Soars” – Honoring Muskegon County’s aerospace industry

The Muskegon Polish Festival, August 30 – 31: Polish cultural activities including food, polka music, dancing, a Catholic mass, and much more at beautiful Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon! People of all ethnicities are invited for an authentic Polish experience. A large dance floor will make for a great time polka dancing.

15th Annual Muskegon Labor Day Cars for Cancer:Come to Mercy Health Lakes Village for the Cars for Cancer Sunday Night Cruise! This is a Kickoff Party for the 15th Annual Labor Day Cars for Cancer Car Show. Registration will be offered beginning at 5:00 pm and there’ll also be live music in the Entertainment Tent until 11:00 pm. The evening cruise begins at 6:30pm. Labor Day Monday, beginning at 7:00 am, come to the Mercy Health Partners Lakes Village for the 15th Annual Muskegon Labor Day Cars for Cancer! This year Different Strokes Car Club will be picking the top 10 with special trophies, plus there will still be the regular classes with 3 trophies per class: Best of Show, Young Guns, and People’s Choice. There’ll also be dash plaques to first 400 cars registered. Enjoy vendors, door prizes, valve cover racing and a grocery giveaway as well! Registration is 7:00 am – 11:00 am, participant voting open 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Pancake breakfast (prepared by the Knights of Columbus #13035) at 7:00 am – 12:00 pm. Registration the day of the show is $10 and will be good for both Sunday and Monday. All proceeds (100%) go to the Johnson Family Center for Cancer Care – Mercy Health Partners.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era is holding their first ever Sunflower Festival, Saturday, August 31st, 9:00 am-6:00 pm. Walk through their fields of over 100,000 brilliant yellow blooms. Enjoy flowers, farm fun activities, petting zoo, and more. Each admission ticket includes a free stem to take home with you! Bouquets and vases will also be available for purchase.

On August 30th, sail away on the S.S. Badger to the sweet guitar and ukulele sounds of Dooley. This Kalamazoo songstress will perform for passengers in a myriad of genres on the four-hour Lake Michigan Carferry trip from Ludington to Wisconsin.

Learn about Michigan reptiles and amphibians with Michigan State Parks experts August 31st at Ludington State Park. Part of the Friends of the Ludington State Park series, this program begins at 7:00 pm at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Ludington State Park Beach House. A Michigan Recreation Passport is required to enter the park.

From hiking to golfing, wine tours to relaxing on the beach, Saugatuck/Douglas has a list of must do activitiesduring Labor Day weekend.

St. Joseph has a Labor Day Weekend full of music, art, and antiques!

Antiques on the Bluff Sunday, September 1st, 10:00 am-5:00 pm, is held along tree lined Lake Bluff Park, overlooking Lake Michigan. This antique show is a premier event for St. Joseph and antiquers around Southwest Michigan!

Don’t miss the annual Lake Bluff Artisan Faire in Lake Bluff Park on Saturday August 31st from 10:00 am-5:00 pm! Enjoy gorgeous views while shopping. Find all kinds of unique hand-crafted, homemade goods such as home décor, furniture, jewelry, candles and clothing.

Enjoy a free concert Friday night, August 30th, at 7:30 pm at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell, part of the Friday Night Concert Series. Groove to the sounds blues, jazz and more!

The South Haven All Crafts Fair will be held in beautiful Stanley Johnston Park over Labor Day weekend, August 31st-September 1st. Over 150 unique craft vendors will be selling their hand-made items, in addition to fine arts. The air will be filled with the delicious smell of food as well, from concessions staples such as elephant ears, kettle corn and roasted almonds to the more substantial wood-fired pizzas, wraps, brats, gyros, and BBQ pork. Come shop the beautiful art, crafts, jewelry and delicious food!

The extended Labor Day weekend beckons for a road trip, an opportunity to discover the quaint communities of Coldwater, Bronson, Quincy and Union City with a getaway to West Michigan’s Coldwater Country. It’s easy to spend a day relaxing on the lakes when there are more than 100 lakes, including two chains of lakes, to choose from. Explore the timeless Victorian downtowns of the area, countless shops in Michigan’s Antique Capital – Allen, or a stop into the many magic shops in Colon, the Magic Capital of the World. End the day with the performance of Next to Normal at the Tibbits Opera House or a double-feature at the Capri Drive-In, one of Michigan’s iconic drive-in movie theaters.

Crane’s Pie Pantry, Restaurant, and Winery in Fennville has been pressing apple cider since 1968 and branched out in 2014 making small-batch hard ciders and wine. Crane’s Winery was established with the goal of bringing only high quality wine and cider to you with small batch expertise and artistry. The weekend following Labor Day, Crane’s will be celebrating five years since becoming a small batch winery! Saturday, September 7th from 12:00 pm-6:00 pm, come help us celebrate at the annual CiderFest! A $10 entry fee will get you drink tickets, a commemorative CiderFest ’19 glass, a famous cider donut, access to delicious food trucks, hard cider and wine, games for the whole family, and music from Vinylicious and Nate Holley all day. Grab your tickets now at www.eventbrite.com, by searching Crane’s CiderFest, or calling 269-561-2297.

Labor Day Weekend Packages in West Michigan

Kick back, relax and enjoy your Labor Day weekend at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. Bring your family and friends for a weekend of fun! Daily activities include the outdoor pool and water playground, adventure course, alpine slide, climbing wall, archery and laser tag. On Labor Day, don’t miss the great 2-for-1 discounts on the alpine slide, outdoor pool, climbing wall, adventure course, laser tag, disc golf, and bike rentals!

Join Drummond Island Resort’s The Rock Golf Course for Labor Day weekend and take advantage of the Stay and Play package with a second round free! Pins Bar & Grill is open from 7:00 am-11:00 pm so stop by for a delicious meal and cold beer.

Unwind and celebrate the finale of a fun-filled summer on Mackinac Island with Mission Point Resort’s Labor Day Weekend package. This three-night getaway includes ferry tickets, daily breakfast and luggage handling fees and allows you to participate in the 2019 Mackinac Bridge Walk. Take the ferry over to the island on Friday and spend the weekend exploring all that Mackinac has to offer. Then on Monday morning, take the ferry over (to the city you did not originally come from) and walk the 5 miles across the Mackinac Bridge and back to your car. Whether you’re looking for an action-packed weekend or relaxing way to indulge in the final taste of the summer season, make your Mackinac visit truly memorable by feeling the sway of the mighty Mac under your feet. This is a call-in only deal that can be booked at (800) 833-7711.

The long holiday weekend is the perfect time to squeeze one last getaway to Northern Michigan’s Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire. With boating, biking, golf and more, Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect balance of relaxation and recreation. Take this opportunity to make one last summer splash and tons of family memories. Visit them to create a lodging package to fits your family needs and budget.