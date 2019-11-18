Influencers from across West Michigan hopped aboard the first ever Foodie Bus Tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival starts this Thursday and runs for 3-days. To kick it all off, organizers did something fun and different! They invited influencers from across West Michigan to get together for a first ever “Foodie Bus Tour”, featuring food pairings that you’ll be able to experience at the Festival!
Katie from WOTV 4 Women had the chance to jump on board, and give us the inside scoop.
GR Int’l Wine, Beer & Food Festival
- Thursday, November 21, 6-9PM
- Friday, November 22, 4-10PM
- Saturday, November 23, 2-10PM
- DeVos Place, Grand Rapids
- GRWineFestival.com
