Ferris St. wins first D-II title, routs Valdosta St. 58-17

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bell Tire in Kalamazoo was broken into early Sunday morning and property was stolen. A suspect was caught and property was returned, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says.

Shortly after 1 a.m. deputies were sent to investigate a burglary alarm at the Bell Tire 5790 Gull Road. When they arrived they saw a man inside the building, who then ran out of the service door.