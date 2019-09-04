“Exhibit A” coming to Grand Rapids: concert, fashion show, dance party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Labor Day is the holiday when we recognize and celebrate the contribution of all America’s workers to the growth and continued vitality of our nation. Here’s our round-up of special events, festivals, parades, and weekend packages to help celebrate the long holiday weekend in West Michigan!

Labor Day Parades in West Michigan

Celebrate Labor Day in Downtown Holland at the annual Labor Day Truck Parade! The parade begins in Zeeland at 9:00 am and makes its way to 8th Street in Downtown Holland around 9:15 am. This one-of-a-kind event showcases local companies and honors their employees who make the lakeshore area a great place to live and work. Big rigs that carry locally made products rumble through downtown Holland and Zeeland complete their route by parking at the Holland Civic Center, where free food and prizes are all part of the end-of parade celebration.