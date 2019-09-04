“Exhibit A” coming to Grand Rapids: concert, fashion show, dance party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Enjoy the most elevated & exciting festival in Grand Rapids. The city deserves a proper outdoor party with amazing music & vibes and Exhibit A is more than happy to bring it.
Featuring Performances from:
- Lady Ace Boogie
- Tekh Togo
- Rebel Kuzco
- AB is Adrian Butler (on the mic!)
DJ Sets by:
- The SEVENth
- St. James
- DJ Gobs
- AB is Adrian Butler
Runway Show featuring:
- The Debut of B R [ A ] N D (BRND A), designed by AB is Adrian Butler.
Pop-Up Shop Spaces:
- Iconoclasp
- Fox Naturals
- AB is Adrian Butler‘s B R [ A ] N D (BRND A)
- Marjiliz.com
GENERAL ADMISSION IS FREE!
Individual VIP Tickets and Packages available while they last via: https://events.blackbirdrsvp.com/exhibit-a-vip