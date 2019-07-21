Consumers: power restoration now expected by Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN, (WOOD) — Power restoration is now expected to be mostly restored by Wednesday according to Consumers Energy, a push-back from the previous prediction of Monday.

Consumers Energy Senior Public Information Director Brian Wheeler told 24 Hour News 8 that power should be restored by Wednesday, July 24.

He says they “overshot their previous estimation” due to additional outages from last night’s round of storms.

Wheeler encourages customers to frequently check the outage map online, as it is updated the quickest.

To check for any power restoration updates, customers can find the outage map on Consumers Energy’s website.

To find area cooling centers, call 2-1-1 to speak to someone from United Way that can locate the closest center.