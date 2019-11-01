Best Fall backdrops for family photos in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Fall is not only a great season for the wonderful Fall colors, smells, and foods, but it’s also a reminder that Christmas is on it’s way, and oh shoot….we forgot to take family photos for Christmas cards!

Although summer is often considered the ideal family photo time, Fall is like the forgotten talented cousin offering aesthetic backdrops for pictures and lets you break out some super cute outfits!

Here are some of the best places to take your fall family photos!

Road in nature:

Nothing draws the eyes and keeps the boots clean as much as a photo on a woodsy road. Trees in the background add some nice aesthetics while the road means no trudging through rough terrain just to get a shot in nature.

Parks:

Usually by the time late Fall rolls around, people are usually done hanging out in the park. Sure, there is the occasional runner, but they are far and few between. With less people around, having a photo session in a park offers the perfect place to get shots in nature without having random people in the background.

Farms:

Farm family photos are great for so many reasons. Unlike most family photo sessions, kids are often more inclined to go if they know they can also visit a farm! Not only that, but farms also usually have a beautiful background, like a cornfield, without detracting from any of the people in the photo.

Home:

Nothing says “welcome to our family” like a photo that is taken right at home. Not only do you not have to spend the extra time driving somewhere for photos, but you also send the message that you provide an inviting and warm home to people. Not to mention, for younger couples, it updates distant friends on your whereabouts in life.

Christmas tree farm:

What better way to spread Christmas cheer than sending a card full of family and Christmas trees? The trees are beautiful, the family is all in festive outfits, and you can even pick up a Christmas tree for your home while you’re out!

Wherever you decide to take your family photos, just remember, it’s not so much about the background as it is about documenting your family. So if there’s a location that your family currently visits often, then go there! Even if it isn’t the perfect place for pictures, years from now when you’re looking back at your pictures, you’ll remember how your family always took walks together on that trail, or that street was where your first house was on.

Happy photo taking!