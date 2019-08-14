10th annual Restaurant Week in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you know, Grand Rapids has a bigger variety of produce than every state, except for California? It’s no secret that our city is growing rapidly, which makes us the perfect destination for good food.

Grand Rapids is currently celebrating its 10th annual Restaurant Week GR (August 7 – August 18, 2019). During the 12-day food extravaganza, participating restaurants and breweries create special fixed-price menus featuring fresh, local ingredients to celebrate our city’s vibrant food scene – and several have gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and nut-free selections.

Restaurant Week is your chance to Taste the City! There’s still time to savor specially priced lunches, dinners or both at 60+ area restaurants. There will be three options this year:

Option 1: 2 courses for $15 per person (Lunch)

Option 2: 2 courses for $15 per person (Dinner)

Option 3: 2 courses for $25 per person (Dinner)

Option 4: Chef’s Choice for over $25 per person (Dinner)

Katie had the chance to check out the selection at Atwater Brewery before Restaurant Week comes to a close. If there’s one thing to try it’s their shrimp tacos — that jalapeno sour creme gives you think kick you didn’t know you needed.

Check out the long list of participating restaurants and their menus, here.