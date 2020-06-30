10 yummy passing dishes for those 4th of July cookouts

With the 4th of July right around the corner, it is time to start thinking about and planning those cookouts! Whether you are the host or attendee, a yummy dish to pass should be on the top of your to do list!

Listed below are 10 dishes to pass that will stand out from the rest at your festivities for the 4th.

Both kids and adults will enjoy this dish on a stick! Pineapple and chicken are a well known summer combination as well as the perfect pairing for the grill.

Just because you don’t have a campfire doesn’t mean you can’t have s’mores! This chocolatey, gooey, and oh so yummy s’mores pie is a guaranteed hit at your next cookout!

There is nothing better in the summer than some fresh veggies. This quick and easy green bean salad incorporates fresh green beans, basil, balsamic, and parmesan! Served cold for those hot summer days!

What is a cookout without deviled eggs!? You may not be able to beat grandmas recipe that has been in the family for generations, but these deviled eggs with corn, crab and old bay will come pretty close!

Mac n cheese? yes please! Mac n cheese is comfort food at its finest. Party goers, young and old, will love this dish with creamy cheese sauce and flavorful breadcrumb topping baked to perfection!

There is no better duo for your sweet tooth than chocolate and peanut butter. This peanut butter pie is worth obsessing over! It’s peanut butter filling, peanut butter cup toppings, and melted peanut butter drizzle will be just enough to crush your sweet cravings.

This super quick dip will become your go-to dish to pass! With favorites like bacon and avocados as two of the ingredients, guests will keep coming back for more! Serve with tortilla chips, veggie sticks, or even on burgers!

There are so many variations of pasta salads but none of them compare to this one with corn, bacon, and buttermilk ranch dressing! This quick and colorful pasta is perfect for when you are short on time but need to bring a dish that’ll impress guests!

Warning: this pulled pork recipe will cause guests to compliment your cooking for years to come! This cider infused pulled pork can feed a crowd and warm their bellies! Just leave it in the crock pot and serve!

Hot dogs, a summer staple and a child’s favorite! These hot dogs stuffed with cheese, onions, sauerkraut, and wrapped in bacon will quickly become an adults favorite as well! Now these are the ultimate hot dogs!