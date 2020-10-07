West Michigan pumpkin patches and cider mills to visit this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is finally upon us! Many of us are looking for outdoor activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It’s also great to just get outside, enjoy some nature and get some amazing donuts, pumpkins and cider. We’ve come up with a list of West Michigan cider mills/orchards/pumpkin patches for you and your family or friends to enjoy.
Jollay Orchards
1850 Friday Rd. – Coloma
JollayOrchards.com
Jollay Orchards is open Friday-Sunday through November 1st and they offer pumpkins, apples and hayrides! If you’re feeling brave, they also have a haunted house on site. They are cash only!
Nye’s Apple Barn
3151 Niles Rd. – St. Joseph
If you’re looking to take a little day trip to Lake Michigan, Nye’s is perfectly situated right off of I-94 in Saint Joseph. They provide most Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables and opportunities for you to pick your own apples in October! They also sell jams, jellies, honey, maple syrup and other items.
Fruit Ridge Hayrides
11966 Fruit Ridge NW – Kent County
FruitRidgeHayrides.com
Looking for a more traditional pumpkin patch? Fruit Ridge Hayrides offers pumpkin picking, horse drawn hayrides, a giant corn maze and more!
Post Family Farm
5081 Bauer Rd. – Hudsonville
PostFamilyFarm.com
Post Family Farm offers 80 acres of life’s simple pleasures! They offer a u-pick pumpkin patch, friendly farm animals, access to their nature trail and more. Plus…just look at these homemade donuts!
Hill Bros. Orchards and Cider Mill
6159 Peach Ridge Ave NW – Grand Rapids
HillBrosOrchards.com
This cider mill has some history behind it – it’s been family owned and operated since 1843! Their award-winning apple cider is made right there on the farm. Make sure you stop by and try it out!
Morse Brothers Farm
5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW – Grand Rapids
Not too far down the road is Morse Brothers Farm! You can buy an already-picked pumpkin or gourd or pick them yourself! Bring cash though, they don’t accept cards.
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Road NW – Sparta
Schwalliers.com
Enjoy apples, donuts, pies, honey and cider in their farm market and enjoy outdoor activities! They offer a giant corn maze, a play area for kids, a petting farm, cow train and wagon rides! They have seasonal hours but are open every day of the week.