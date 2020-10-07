West Michigan pumpkin patches and cider mills to visit this fall

Old antique red farm truck in apple orchard against autumn landscape background. Blue sky on a sunny fall day in New England.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is finally upon us! Many of us are looking for outdoor activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It’s also great to just get outside, enjoy some nature and get some amazing donuts, pumpkins and cider. We’ve come up with a list of West Michigan cider mills/orchards/pumpkin patches for you and your family or friends to enjoy.

Jollay Orchards

1850 Friday Rd. – Coloma

JollayOrchards.com

Jollay Orchards is open Friday-Sunday through November 1st and they offer pumpkins, apples and hayrides! If you’re feeling brave, they also have a haunted house on site. They are cash only!

Nye’s Apple Barn

3151 Niles Rd. – St. Joseph

If you’re looking to take a little day trip to Lake Michigan, Nye’s is perfectly situated right off of I-94 in Saint Joseph. They provide most Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables and opportunities for you to pick your own apples in October! They also sell jams, jellies, honey, maple syrup and other items.

Fruit Ridge Hayrides

11966 Fruit Ridge NW – Kent County

FruitRidgeHayrides.com

Looking for a more traditional pumpkin patch? Fruit Ridge Hayrides offers pumpkin picking, horse drawn hayrides, a giant corn maze and more!

Post Family Farm

5081 Bauer Rd. – Hudsonville

PostFamilyFarm.com

Post Family Farm offers 80 acres of life’s simple pleasures! They offer a u-pick pumpkin patch, friendly farm animals, access to their nature trail and more. Plus…just look at these homemade donuts!

Hill Bros. Orchards and Cider Mill

6159 Peach Ridge Ave NW – Grand Rapids

HillBrosOrchards.com

This cider mill has some history behind it – it’s been family owned and operated since 1843! Their award-winning apple cider is made right there on the farm. Make sure you stop by and try it out!

Morse Brothers Farm

5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW – Grand Rapids

Not too far down the road is Morse Brothers Farm! You can buy an already-picked pumpkin or gourd or pick them yourself! Bring cash though, they don’t accept cards.

Schwallier’s Country Basket

1185 9 Mile Road NW – Sparta

Schwalliers.com

Enjoy apples, donuts, pies, honey and cider in their farm market and enjoy outdoor activities! They offer a giant corn maze, a play area for kids, a petting farm, cow train and wagon rides! They have seasonal hours but are open every day of the week.