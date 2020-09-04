West Michigan patios to explore this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather is starting to cool down and with social distancing measures in place, many local bars and restaurants have expanded their outdoor dining options. Take a look at some of the patios you can visit in West Michigan this fall!

GRAND RAPIDS AREA

The brewery/distillery have combined forces to temporarily make a larger outdoor seating area on Quarry St north of Leonard.

House of Wine has always had a small outdoor seating area but now they’ve expanded, along with the other restaurants in the area, into the blocked off portion in the Downtown Refreshment Area. Patrons are allowed to carry an open alcoholic beverage up to 16oz in designated areas.

Maybe you want to get out of the downtown area and enjoy fresh brews on a dog-friendly patio, head to Rockford to check out Third Nature Brewing.

Rose’s is a staple in East Grand Rapids. Not only do you get to enjoy food outside, you get to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Reeds Lake!

Elk Brewing has two convenient locations, one in Grand Rapids on Wealthy Street and one in Comstock Park, with a patio at each!

The Winchester offers unique menu items, handcrafted cocktails and quality service complete with an adorable patio! They even have expanded their parking lot into another patio for more space and offer cocktails to go for pick up or delivery!

Looking for a taste of the South in the Midwest? Hancock Grand Rapids offers authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and other southern inspired dishes and a great patio overlooking Wealthy Street in Eastown!

MUSKEGON AREA

This is a local favorite in Muskegon, and totally worth the drive! They have the full package – delicious food, great drinks, and a super fun atmosphere. Plus, they have live music on the weekends! This is a seasonal restaurant, so get there before they close on September 27th.

This place is a beer lovers dream! They have tons of great beer options, all brewed in Downtown Muskegon. If you’re not a beer drinker, they have great local wines and even make their own cocktail. Plus, it’s BYOF – bring your own food!

This is a new distillery in Downtown Muskegon that makes delicious and beautiful drinks! They have recently opened an outdoor area that will make you feel as if you’re somewhere tropical with sand, outdoor bar, and live bands.

This local favorite sits right on the Bear Lake channel that separates Muskegon Lake and Bear Lake. So while sitting out on their patio, you can enjoy delicious food and drinks with an amazing view!

This relatively new brewery in town has great vibes with funky beers. They have an awesome outdoor area where they hold fun activities like yoga, live bands, and pizza events. All the beer is brewed in the building and they frequently switch out the options so you can always try something new!