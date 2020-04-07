Ways to celebrate Easter in West Michigan: Virtual egg hunts, to-go dinner options, and basket fillers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Easter is right around the corner, which means there are only a few days left to figure out how we’ll want to spend the special holiday!

Although the ways in which we normally celebrate Easter may be limited this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, there are still plenty of wonderful ways to enjoy it by ourselves or with a few loved ones at home.

Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association and several WOTV crew members have rounded up some Easter celebration ideas that adhere to the “Stay home, stay safe” order. Between virtual Easter egg hunts, take-out dinner options and basket fillers, these creative suggestions will make this year’s celebration just as memorable!

Enjoy virtual and remote Easter egg hunts!

credit: gettyimages

Lewis Farms

Your kids may not be able to attend local Easter egg hunts at their church, family or friend’s house, but this doesn’t mean that they can’t enjoy finding eggs and receiving prizes at home!

This year, Lewis Farms is hosting a virtual egg hunt online and you can join in on the fun!

Here’s how it works:

Between April 6th – 10th, Lewis Farms will post a picture of an egg hidden somewhere on their farm. Your task is to study the picture closely and GUESS where on the farm you think that egg is hidden. Once you believe that you’ve found the egg, comment on its location under the picture. Check back at 2:00 p.m. each day to watch as the egg’s location is shared, open the egg to reveal a prize, and select a prize winner. Have fun following along while exploring the farm on a daily egg hunt and let all of your friends know about the game!

Host a neighborhood Easter egg hunt!

credit: gettyimages

In addition to Lewis Farms’ Easter egg hunt, you can host your own egg hunt around your neighborhood!

Contact a few neighbors and plan to hide eggs in your home windows, porches, and front lawns. Then, hop in the car with your kids, take a ride around the community, and see if you can spot the eggs around your neighborhood without having to get out of your vehicle! Whoever spots the most wins!

Order Easter brunch or dinners to-go

credit: gettyimages

As we spend more time at home, especially with children, many parents may find it hard to prepare a full Easter brunch or dinner for their family.

Trying to prepare large meals this year may be tiresome. Also, not having the support of other family and friends in the kitchen can make cooking challenging.

If you find yourself stressing out about what to prepare or how you’ll be able to cook with limited assistance, then don’t worry! Several restaurants across West Michigan are offering take-out dinners to go, which are both delicious and require minimal effort to serve!

Grand Rapids

Have a family dining experience in your home with Denny’s!

This year, Denny’s has launched a new Sharable Family Packs dinner that is available for takeout or delivery, every day including Easter Sunday! Choose between menu favorites like the Grand Slam, Build-Your-Own Cheeseburger Pack, and Premium Chicken Tenders Pack. Prices vary between $24.99 – $28.99 and these meal packs will feed up to 4-5 people!

To place an order, call your local Denny’s or order on Dennys.com today!

Celebrate with a little help from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Grand Rapids

Their scratch kitchen is here for you every day and on Easter. They offer mix & match meals from their Carryout Menu, as well as a family-style Easter Meal, which includes starters, your choice of two entrees and two sides, dessert, and wine. The Easter Meal serves 8-10 people and is $199.99. Pre-order by 8pm on Thursday, April 9th.

Kent County

Indulge in a delicious Easter meal by ordering from Carrabba’s Italian Grill!

For only $49.99, you can feed a family of 4 by choosing to enjoy Chicken Picatta or Mahi Wulfe served with Fresh Bread with Herbs and Oil, Family-Style Caesar Salad, Family-Style Penne Pomodoro, Family-Style Sautéed Broccoli and two Sogno di Chocolate “Chocolate Dream” Desserts. You can also add on four New Zealand Lamb Chops for $19.99.

Order your Easter Meal Pack now through Monday, April 13th at carrabbas.com or call your local Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Rockford

Order baked goods to pick up for Easter morning from Herman’s Boy. Call 616-866-2900 to place your order and arrange time for curbside pickup.

Suttons Bay

Enjoy an Easter Brunch to go from Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay. The culinary team has put together a feast to feed 4-6 people, including maple glazed ham with stone-ground mustard, spinach and vegetable quiche, grilled asparagus, buttermilk mashed potatoes, rolls and whipped butter, farm salad with lemon vinaigrette and sliced pound cake with berry sauce.

The meal will be chilled at the time of pickup and some items will need to be cooked or heated before serving, instructions will be included. Reserve your Easter Brunch by calling 231-944-1258 or email dorothyd@blackstarfarms.com by April 7 at 12 pm. Meals will be ready to pick up Saturday, April 11th.

Local Easter Baskets & Fillers

credit: gettyimages



Don’t have time to put together an Easter basket? Unsure of when the Easter items that you’ve ordered online will arrive due to shipment delays? Consider purchasing Easter baskets or fillers from local businesses and sellers!

Holland

Items from the Bowerman Blueberries online store are available for curbside pick-up at their store in Holland, including frozen blueberries and available frozen take-n-bake bakery items. Simply visit the online store, place your order, make an online payment, and they will call you once they receive your order and coordinate a time that works for you to pick up your items curbside.

If you do not want to make an online payment or place your order online, no problem! Simply call the store at 616-738-3099 to place your order and make a pickup appointment. Cash and checks accepted at pickup as well.