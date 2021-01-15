Ways to alleviate seasonal depression symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The past 10 months have really taken a toll on our mental health. Spending more time indoors than ever before, a lack of social connection, a health crisis and then to top it all off, it’s winter, which means seasonal depression (especially for us in Michigan) is in full swing. You may be wondering how you can help alleviate some of your depression symptoms, especially during these dark, cold months.

**Note: not every treatment listed below will work for every person. Consult with your doctor and/or therapist before starting anything new.**

Light Therapy

With the sun setting early in the winter, your body is lacking a lot of that sunlight and the benefits that come along with it. An artificial LED lamp can help mimic the light you’d get from the sun, but without UV. There are a variety of different light therapy lamps on Amazon, with most of them being around $35.

2. Vitamin D

According to research done by the University of Georgia, there is a link between Vitamin D deficiency and Seasonal Affective Disorder. They also found that Vitamin D is involved in the synthesis of serotonin and dopamine within the brain, both chemicals are linked to depression when levels are low. Adding any vitamins or supplements to your routine though should be approved first by your doctor.

3. Exercise

Exercise may be the last thing you feel like doing when you’re feeling down but research shows that moving your body is an all-natural and effective treatment. COVID-19 has made it harder to go to a gym but you can always do a free workout on YouTube from the comfort of your own home or even an outdoor walk, weather permitting.

4. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Research has shown that CBT produces the longest-lasting effects when it comes to treating SAD. CBT is a structured, goal-oriented type of psychotherapy that helps you learn how to respond better to stress, pain and difficult situations. For many, therapy may be too expensive of an option but Michigan offers free and low cost mental health services – click here to find a full list.

5. Anti-Depressant Medications

For many people, a combination of CBT and anti-depressants is a great course of action. Others may prefer a medication-less form of treatment. Your therapist can help you make the best decision for your needs.

For more information about and resources for depression, click here.