Watch: WOTV’s Remarkable Women of West Michigan winner is revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- March was an incredible month! Apart from celebrating Women’s History, WOTV4Women highlighted West Michigan women who positively impact our community through their self-achievement, community contribution and family impact. Each week, we revealed one of four Remarkable Woman finalists, and now it’s time to introduce the winner!

The 2021 West Michigan Woman of the Year is…

Cheryl Schuch!

Cheryl joined Maranda in studio to react to the exciting news. See below!

Cheryl is the CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids! Family Promise is a local organization that partners with corporations, families, congregations, and foundations to supply resources, emergency shelters, and aftercare services to families experiencing homelessness and housing crisis in our community.

Read more of Cheryl’s inspiring story and watch her finalist interview below!

Congratulations, Cheryl!

A Thank You to the Community!

Our team would like to extend a huge thank you to all of our 2021 Remarkable Women finalists and to everyone who submitted a nomination this year. We are fortunate to be surrounded by so many phenomenal women in our community and the ability to shed light on their incredible achievements!