Watch Live: Animals Return to Savanna at Binder Park Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Remaining indoors during the covid-19 crisis has several benefits, but it can also be challenging! As we continue to stay safe at home, many of us are looking for fun ways to stay entertained.

Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association want to invite you to take a virtual trip to Binder Park Zoo!

Although Binder Park Zoo is currently closed to guests, the resident animals are making their way back to their outdoor habitats to celebrate the return of spring and the 2020 zoo season, and you’re invited to join them digitally!

Animals who call the zoo’s 18-acre savanna exhibit in Wild Africa home are returning to the outdoor area for the first time this season. Binder Park Zoo has recently installed a new live web camera (“ZooCam”), which allows people view the zoo’s savanna from their homes.

The ZooCam will offer viewers remote access to watch giraffe, zebra, waterbuck, addra gazelle, addax and bontebok, as well as ostrich, vultures, and storks enjoy the great outdoors in real time!

Animals typically arrive on the savanna in the morning between 9:00-10:30 and return to their overnight accommodations later in the afternoon. Inclement weather and cooler temperatures are factors that may prevent some African animal species like the giraffe from going on exhibit, so using the weather forecast as a guide may offer better animal sightings.

Check out the zoo’s live camera for real-time views to see what the animals in Wild Africa are up to, and stay tuned to Binder Park Zoo’s website and Facebook page for announcements regarding the zoo’s opening date for the 2020 season